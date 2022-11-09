Global Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market Report 2022”, the veterinary laboratory testing services market size is expected to increase from $20.54billion in 2021 to $31.29 billion in 2026 at a rate of 8.8%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2026 and reach $45.29 billion in 2031.

The increasing penetration of pet insurance is expected to drive the veterinary laboratory testing services market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market

The companies in the veterinary laboratory testing services are increasingly adopting multiple testing panels.

A test panel is a pre-decided group of medical tests to be used in the diagnosis as well as the treatment of the animal disease. The test panels are normally composed of individual laboratory tests which are grouped by specimen type; the methodology used, or by the most frequently requested tests.

Multiple test panels offer various advantages such as labor efficiency, automation, and reduced costs achieved by conducting a large number of tests daily.

Overview Of The Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market

The veterinary laboratory testing services market consists of sales of laboratory testing services for the detection of disease in animals. These services consist of various tests conducted for the diagnosis of infectious agents, toxins, and other causes of diseases in animals. The tests conducted involve chemistry, pathology, serology, hematology, radiography, and endocrinology-related assessments.

Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market Segmentation

• By Technology: Clinical Biochemistry, Immunodiagnostics, Hematology, Molecular Diagnostics, Urinalysis, Other Technologies

• By Animal Type: Pet Animals, Livestock

• By End User: Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, In-House Testing, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global veterinary laboratory testing services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as IDEXX Laboratories, Mars Incorporated, Zoetis Inc, CVS Group PLC, Heska Corporation

The market report analyzes veterinary laboratory testing services global market size, veterinary laboratory testing services global market growth drivers, veterinary laboratory testing services global market segmentation, veterinary laboratory testing services global market major players, veterinary laboratory testing services market growth across geographies, and veterinary laboratory testing services market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

