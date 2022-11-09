Flip Chip Market to Achieve a High CAGR Of 6.8% During Forecast Period 2022-2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing research and applications in military and defense field assists in the Flip Chip Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Flip Chip Market size is forecast to reach $25 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027. Flip chip, also known as controlled collapse chip connection, is a method for interconnecting dies such as semiconductor devices, Integrated circuits (IC) chips, integrated passive devices and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), to external circuitry with solder bumps that have been deposited onto the chip pads. The growth contributing factors include need of data transmission between devices on higher frequency, increasing research in micro electrical mechanical systems (MEMS) technologies for flip chips and growing government initiatives to boost the Flip Chip Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Flip Chip Market highlights the following areas -

• The copper pillar segment held the largest market in the Flip Chip Market segmented by solder. This is owing to the efficient conductivity, the demand for improved performance and lower power consumption.

• The military and defence segment held the largest share in Flip Chip Market by application, in 2021. This is attributed to demand for automation in armaments, advanced security systems and demand of portable and compact military devices.

• APAC (Asia-Pacific) market held the largest market share of 37%, in 2021. This is due to abundant availability of raw materials in Asian countries and increasing research in micro electrical mechanical systems (MEMS) and system-on-a-chip (SoC) technologies for flip chips.

• The growth in demand of portable and compact circuit devices, need of data transmission between devices on higher frequency and increasing research in micro electrical mechanical systems (MEMS) technologies for flip chips are the contributing factors in the growth of Flip Chip Market.

Segmental Analysis:

• The Flip Chip Market by solder has been segmented into copper pillar, tin, tin-lead, lead free, high lead, gold, electrically conductive epoxy adhesives, eutectic, and others. The copper pillar segment held the largest share of 70%, in 2021. This is owing to greater control of the joint diameter and standoff height, finer-pitch joints and improved electrical performance.

• The Flip Chip Market by end user has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial equipments, healthcare, military and defense, aerospace, IT and telecom, others. The military and defence segment held the largest share of 25%, in 2021. This is because of growing use of sensor technology, automated security systems and advanced arms and ammunitions.

• The Flip Chip Market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and the rest of the world (RoW). APAC (Asia-Pacific) held the largest Flip Chip Market share with 37% of total market size.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Flip Chip Industry are -

1. Texas Instruments

2. STMicroelectronics

3. Intel Corporation

4. Samsung Group

5. Amkor Technology

