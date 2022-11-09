Artificial Intelligence in Computer Vision Market will Reach USD 130.57 Billion in Forecast Period of 2030

Market Size – USD 15.87 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 26.3%, Market Trends – High demand for AI in the computer vision market

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in computer vision market size is expected to reach USD 130.57 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 26.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for computer vision systems in automotive applications and increasing demand for emotion AI are key factors driving revenue growth in the AI in computer vision market.

AI is the ability of a computer or a computer-enabled robotic system to manage data, produce output, and provide problem-solving outcomes that are similar to human thought processes. Computer vision is a branch of computer science that aims to simulate complexity of human vision system, allowing computers to recognize and process objects in images and videos in the same way that humans do. Major driving force behind development of computer vision is massive amount of data generated in everyday life and computer vision help to process them more efficiently and quickly. Accuracy of object detection has improved, as new hardware and algorithms in computer vision, have been introduced.

Emotion AI, also known as affective computing or artificial emotional intelligence, is a subset of AI (broad term for machines replicating way humans think) that measures understanding, simulates, and reacts to human emotions. . It’s commonly used in mobile applications, such as Snapchat and Instagram filters for entertainment and fun, which is boosting growth of Emotion AI, which is also used for face recognition in high-level security devices.

However, rising safety and security-related concerns are expected to hamper growth of the market to a significant extent. One of the most common AI attacks in computer vision systems aims to make high-volume algorithms make incorrect predictions, which is accomplished by feeding the system malicious data. Essentially, goal of this type of attack is to present machines with a picture that does not exist, forcing them to make decisions based on unverified data. Effect caused by attacker can be both long-lasting and can cause a huge loss of data. Attacks like this pose a far greater threat than many other AI security risks.

Top Profiled in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Computer Vision Market Report:

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Microsoft

• IBM

• Qualcomm Technologies

• Amazon Web Service

• Advanced Micro Device

• Google

• AlphaTechsys

• Hailo

Market Segmentation :

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Hardware

• Software

Machine Learning Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Supervised Learning

• Unsupervised Learning

• Reinforcement Learning

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Non-industrial

• Industrial

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Retail

• Security & Surveillance

• Manufacturing

