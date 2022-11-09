Global Legal Services Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Legal services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Legal Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Legal Services Global Market Report 2022”, the legal services market share is predicted to reach a value of $713.12 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.52% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $713.12 billion in 2021 to $998.73 billion in 2026 at a rate of 6.97%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2026 and reach $1311.63 billion in 2031. Growth in fraud, cybercrimes and other economic crimes is expected to drive the legal services market trends in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Legal Services Market

Legal service providers are increasingly using online legal research tools and resources to improve research quality and reduce research time. According to the ‘ABA Legal Technology Survey’ Report published by the American Bar Association (ABA) in 2020, on an average lawyer spend 17% of their time conducting legal research. According to the report, 65% of lawyers surveyed reported that they used free online resources to conduct their legal research, and 57% used fee-based or subscription online tools to conduct research.

Overview Of The Legal Services Market

The legal services market report consists of sales of law-related services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that advise clients (individuals, businesses or other entities) about their legal rights and responsibilities, and represent clients in civil or criminal cases, business transactions and other matters, in which legal advice and other assistance is sought. Legal services providers undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or a team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client.

Legal Services Global Market Report 2022 covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: B2B Legal Services, B2C Legal Services, Hybrid Legal Services, Criminal Law Practices

By Size: Large Law Firms, SME Law Firms

By End-Users: Individuals, Financial Services, Mining And Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Construction, IT Services, Others

By Type Of Practice: Litigation, Corporate, Labor/Employment, Real Estate, Patent Litigation, Tax, Bankruptcy, Others (Regulatory, M&A, Antitrust, Environmental)

By Mode: Online, Offline

By Geography: The legal services global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Latham & Watkins LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates, DLA Piper, Baker & McKenzie

The market report analyzes legal services market size, legal services market trends, legal services global market growth drivers, legal services market segments, legal services global market major players, legal services global market growth across geographies, and legal services global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

