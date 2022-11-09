Autonomous Tractors Market will Reach Nearly USD 10,207.1 Million, at a CAGR of 20.9% during the Forecast Period of 2030

Market Size – USD 1,866.3 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.9%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global autonomous tractors market size was USD 1,866.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for modern farm tractors equipped with cutting-edge sensors to gather data on crop health and soil conditions is the key factor driving market revenue growth. They gather all harvest data both before and after cropping. Utilizing the information obtained by autonomous tractors, both small and large farms create new strategies and viewpoints. They employ a mix of satellite, Global Positioning System (GPS), drone, and PC technology. With autonomous tractors, human tractor drivers are not necessary. A single operator oversees countless tractors from a single place. The redundant and overlapping sensor arrays employed by autonomous tractors, among other contemporary technologies, are fueling the market's revenue expansion. Since they aid in the detection of any irregularities in the field during operation, they are important to the entire productivity of farms.

Rising demand for improved efficiency and productivity of crop yields is offered by autonomous tractors which is the primary factor driving market revenue growth. Technology in agriculture has aided farmers in running their businesses more effectively. Planters can select the right number of seeds for a particular farm that is being planted owing to the automated planting systems that are installed on autonomous tractors. As a consequence, farmers can save seeds during planting and reduce seed waste. In addition, it helps farmers conserve resources by minimizing waste which is driving market revenue growth.

Top Profiled in the Autonomous Tractors Market Report:

• AGCO Corporation

• CNH Industrial N.V

• Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

• Deere & Company

• Kubota Corporation

• YANMAR HOLDINGS Co

• Autonomous Tractor Corporation

• Trimble Inc

• Raven Industries

• Ag Leader Technology

Market Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Ultrasonic Sensor

• Global Positioning System (GPS)

• Vision System

• Radar

• Hand-Held Devices

Power Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Up to 30 HP

• 31–100 HP

• 101 HP & Above

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Cereals & Grains

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Fruits & Vegetables

Farm Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Tillage

• Seed Sowing

• Harvesting

• Other Farm application

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

