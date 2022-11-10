The 2022 NY Product Design Awards Concludes Second Season of Competition - Full Results Now Out

2022 NY Product Design Awards S2 Winners Announced 2023 NY Product Design Awards Call For Entries

For its 2022 competitive year, the NY Product Design Awards took in over 800 entries from 24 countries.

As a new wave of individuals rise to the challenge and demonstrate their take on designing the world of tomorrow, we here at IAA are waiting with bated breath what the future holds.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

From its inception, the NY Product Design Awards has been geared towards honoring and promoting product designers whose works bring about positivity in the world. The competition does not differentiate between professionals and enthusiasts, as its focus is solely on product design.

“We are extremely humbled by the amount of support we had received from the entrants, who had made the 2022 NY Product Design Awards as successful as it was,” Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA), remarked. “As these entrants have proved their mettle in an industry that is ever-evolving, they truly represent the very best their field has to offer.”

Nominations for and applications from industry veterans were abound as IAA was setting up a jury for the awards. Jurors were expected to sift through the myriad of submissions nominate works they believe to be truly stellar. In this way, only those that are fitting are selected and bestowed an award, elevating the industry’s benchmark of excellence in the process.

Grand Jury Panel & Evaluation Process

The awards was extremely strict in enacting impartiality in its judging process. By onboarding 24 jurors from 16 countries, the assessments were carried out in a more weighted and diverse approach. These jurors are esteemed professionals in their own rights and can be found working with prestigious companies, such as Chief Executive Officer of Bikedezign - Brian Hoehl, Global Design Director of Icona Design Group - Samuel Chuffart, Founder and Creative Director of Box Clever - Bret Recor, Managing Director/Co-Founder of LR Seoul - Joon Kwon, Industrial Designer at Arena Design Studio - Elham Mirzapour, Senior Packaging Designer at Tom Ford - Jiaru Lin, and Director at Studio Niko Kapa - Niko Kapa, to name a few.

The blind judging method was instated as well to further guarantee impartiality. Under this system, the jury could only assess individual entries on their own merits, removing the possibility of entries being compared against each other. Assessments were also completed with criteria designed with contemporary industry standards.

Participation of International Brands

The NY Product Design Awards also received submissions from distinguished companies such as Fabrizio Crisà - ELICA spa, COMMOD-Haus GmbH, Woodendot, Maruko Design Studio, GPI Design, Lambwolf Collective, MAKO Design + Invent, Arkoslight, FU SHENG ZHI-ZUO STUDIO, forceMAJEURE Design, and Laura Stein Interiors, Inc.

Amongst the submitted works, there were also those which were created by third parties for known companies. These entrants represented companies such as Grove Collaborative, Campari Group, Cresstec, Diageo, Unilever, Titanic Brewery, Hines, Bumble Beez, Lee Kum Kee International Holdings Limited, Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles, LLC, HyperloopTT, and Volvo.

The Complete List of Design and Designer of the Year Winners from 2022 NY Product Design Awards Announced

As the second season concludes, the NY Product Design Awards has selected a number of outstanding entries and awarded them the title of ‘Design of the Year’ and ‘Designer of the Year’. These entries scored the highest in the competition and had demonstrated mastery, innovation, and insight in their works. The winners are:

1. Product Design of the Year

• Volcat43 by Akalın Yacht Design International, TR (Season 1)

• NikolaTesla Unplugged by design by Fabrizio Crisà - ELICA spa, IT (Season 2)

2. Product Designer of the Year

• SUNGLIDER Smart Uberground Metros by Sunglider AG, DE (Season 1)

• Hyperloop – Defining freight transportation for the future by Mormedi, US (Season 2)

“As the world changes, so will designs have to adapt and cater to new horizons,” Thomas said. “As a new wave of individuals rise to the challenge and demonstrate their take on designing the world of tomorrow, we here at IAA are waiting with bated breath what the future holds.”

Visit the NY Product Design Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners: https://nydesignawards.com/winner.php

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, iLuxury Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Women in Business Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, LIT Talent Awards, London Photography Awards, and European Photography Awards.

IAA’s mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled the NY Product Design Awards to honor the efforts of talented product designers, design teams, and manufacturers from all over the world, whose designs have made daily living that much better with their practical and ingenious creations.