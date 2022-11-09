Global Laboratory Automation Systems Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Laboratory automation systems Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2022”, the laboratory automation systems market growth is predicted to reach a value $4,986.7 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% since 2016. The global laboratory automation systems market size is expected to grow from $4,726.5 million in 2021 to $6,197.4 million in 2026 at a rate of 5.6%. The global laboratory automation systems market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2026 and reach $8,100.5 million in 2031.Advances in technology were a major driver of the laboratory automation market in the historic period. Advances in wireless technology and miniaturization (which refers to designing smaller components) aided medical device manufacturing companies in the development of new products, boosting the revenues of the companies in the market.

Key Trends In The Laboratory Automation Systems Market

The growth in research spending for laboratory testing technologies is a major trend in the laboratory automation systems market. The growing prevalence of diseases has necessitated the need for increased funding for research on laboratory testing, as a proper understanding of the causing factors on individuals and populations is required to address the impact of the disease. As a result, lots of public and private health organizations, researchers, health professionals and bio-pharmaceutical companies have increased their funding for research into laboratory testing technologies to mitigate the risks associated with the diseases.

Overview Of The Laboratory Automation Systems Market

The laboratory automation systems market report consists of sales of laboratory automation systems and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships). Laboratory automation refers to a system or technology that helps in automating and implementing new and improved processes in the laboratory. The professionals using laboratory automation systems are commercial and government researchers, academic, hospitals, pharmaceuticals and scientists. A laboratory automation system helps in speeding up various laboratory processes, ranging from drug discovery, sample partitioning and analysis and vaccine production.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Equipment & Software: Automated Liquid Handling, Microplate Readers, Standalone Robots, Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems, Software And Informatics, Other Equipment

By Application: Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Genomics Solutions, Proteomics Solutions, Other Applications

By End User: Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Industries, Research Institutes, Hospitals And Private Labs, Academic Institutes

By Type: Modular Automation, Total Lab Automation

By Geography: The laboratory automation systems global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Tecan Group Ltd.

Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides laboratory automation systems market research and an overview of laboratory automation systems global market. The market report analyzes laboratory automation systems market size, laboratory automation systems global market growth drivers, laboratory automation systems market segments, laboratory automation systems market trends, laboratory automation systems global market major players, laboratory automation systems global market growth across geographies, and laboratory automation systems market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

