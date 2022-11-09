Brewery Equipment Market worth $24.9 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 6.3% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rise in the Customer Inclination towards Microbrewery Processed Beers Brewery Equipment Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Brewery Equipment Market size is estimated to reach $24.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. A Brewery is a building or a company where beers are made commercially. Brewery equipment covers all aspects of the brewing process, such as malting, mashing, and lautering. The automatic brewery equipment is increasingly being adopted across the world owing to the growing demand for innovative taste and high-quality beers among the young population. The rise in the adoption of the lautering process for the separation of mash into the liquid wort and the residual grain, growing demand for microbrewery equipment in developed nations, increase in the adoption of compressors to offer proper air compression in craft brewery equipment, and growing investment by the key players to develop advanced brewery equipment are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Brewery Equipment Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America Brewery Equipment Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rise in the adoption of the lautering process for the separation of mash into the liquid wort and the residual grain.

2. The increase in the demand for process automation in the craft brewery process to reduce the complicated procedures is driving the Automatic segment. However, the high maintenance cost of brewery equipment is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Brewery Equipment Market.

3. The Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Brewery Equipment Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Brewery Equipment Market based on the Equipment Type can be further segmented into Macro brewery Equipment and Craft Brewery Equipment. The Macro brewery Equipment segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.1% over the period 2021-2026.

2. The Automatic segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.9% over the period 2021-2026.

3. North America held the largest share with 34% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the growing demand for microbrewery equipment in developed nations and the rise in the adoption of the lautering process for the separation of mash into the liquid wort and the residual grain.

4. The key players across the world are focusing on developing advanced brewery equipment owing to the growing demand for innovative types of beers among customers in developed nations. Manufacturers are also focusing on automatic brewery equipment, which is further propelling the growth of the Brewery Equipment Market.

5. The key players in the market are collaborating with other players to carry out various research and development activities for launching advanced craft brewery equipment to meet the growing demand. However, the high maintenance cost of brewery equipment is one of the major factors that is estimated to reduce the growth of the Brewery Equipment Market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Brewery Equipment industry are -

1. Alfa Laval

2. Krones AG

3. Criveller Group

4. Paul Mueller

5. Kaspar Schulz GmbH

