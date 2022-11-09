Global Nonresidential Building Construction Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Nonresidential Building Construction Market 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Nonresidential Building Construction Market 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2022”, the nonresidential building construction market size is predicted to reach a value of $2,675.5 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $2,675.5 billion in 2021 to $4,111.6 billion in 2026 at a rate of 9.0%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2026 and reach $5,881.7 billion in 2031. A rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for new residential and commercial buildings during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Nonresidential Building Construction Market

Nonresidential building construction companies are using robotics for increasing productivity, to get work done quicker, cheaper and with more precise detail. Construction robots are automated machines that assist in construction. Technology from San Francisco startup Built Robotics lets construction machinery such as diggers and dozers operate autonomously. A growing array of robotic equipment can take over specialized construction tasks including welding, drilling, and brick-laying. For instance, more than four out of five (81%) of the world’s construction companies say they are planning to introduce robots into their operations during the coming decade, partly in response to a growing skills crisis being experienced by 91% of them.

Overview Of The Nonresidential Building Construction Market

The nonresidential building construction market report consists of sales of nonresidential building construction market services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that construct non-residential buildings (including new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs). The establishments in this market include non-residential general contractors, non-residential for-sale builders, non-residential design-build firms, and non-residential project construction management firms.

Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Institutional Buildings, Commercial Buildings

· By End-User: Private, Public

· By Building Type: Non-Residential Smart Buildings, Traditional Buildings

· By Geography: The global nonresidential building construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as China State Construction Engineering, Shanghai Construction Group, Hochtief AG, Vinci S.A., Bouygues SA

Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of nonresidential building construction market. The market report analyzes nonresidential building construction market size, nonresidential building construction global market growth drivers, nonresidential building construction market trends, nonresidential building construction market segments, nonresidential building construction global market major players, nonresidential building construction global market growth across geographies, and nonresidential building construction global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

