Global Water Heaters Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Water Heaters Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Water Heaters Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Water Heaters Global Market Report 2022”, the water heaters market size is predicted to reach a value of $29,474.4 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $$29,474.4 million in 2021 to $46,953.6 million in 2026 at a rate of 9.8%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2026 and reach $67,513.8 million in 2031.Increasing adoption of instant heating technologies on account of the key advantages offered, including limited standby losses and high supply output, in comparison with conventional storage units, will help the market to grow in future.

Key Trends In The Water Heaters Market

The emergence of smart water heaters is a growing trend in the global water heater market. Water heaters consume a high level of energy in households, hence the emergence of smart water heaters, such as the Aquanta Smart Water Heater Controller, provides added benefits to preserve energy and increase the efficiency of the water heater. Integrated cell phone communication with users and hot water usage schedule, benefits the customer to regulate water heater through cell phones. This integrated smart system is designed to report energy consumption and other usage data. For instance, in 2022, Rheem Manufacturing Company produced a Wi-Fi device that works with electric and gas water heaters. The gadget can identify defections, track service diagnostics, and transfer structure status, in this way saving money on water and power utilization.

Overview Of The Water Heaters Market

The water heaters market report consists of sales of water heaters. A water heater is a device used for heating water above its ambient temperature, used generally for domestic purposes. Uses of hot water include cooking, cleaning, bathing, and space heating.

Water Heaters Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type:Solar Heaters,Electric Heaters,Gas and Propane Heaters, Geothermal Heaters

• By End User:Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Distribution channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Others

• By Geography: The global water heaters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as A. O. Smith Corporation, Rinnai Corporation, Vaillant Group, Ariston Thermo Group, Rheem Manufacturing Company

Water Heaters Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of water heaters global market. The market report analyzes water heaters global market size, water heaters global market growth drivers, water heaters global market segments, water heaters market major players, water heaters market growth across geographies, and water heaters market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

