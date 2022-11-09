Global Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Hotel and other travel accommodation Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2022”, the hotel and other travel accommodation market is predicted to reach a value of $645.44 billion in 2021, decreased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.0% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $645.44 billion in 2021 to $1,160.79 billion in 2026 at a rate of 12.5%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2026 and reach $1,453.44 billion in 2031. The millennial population is driving the hotel and other travel accommodation market trends.

Key Trends In The Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market

Innovative hotel design is a key trend gaining popularity within the hotel industry as guests are looking for more ‘inside the hotel’ experiences. This drives hotel managers to ensure that all parts of their hotels are as welcoming as the lobby. Resulting in more innovations to design and aesthetics involving more comfortable and accommodating spaces. Vibrant colored interiors and access to the internet at every location are common. For example, Starwood Hotels and Resorts is testing a variety of inventive amenities, including smart floor tiles, and smart mirrors, and giving guests the ability to program their in-room lighting, music, and coffee maker from a smartphone to give consumers more customization over their stay.

Overview Of The Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market

The hotel and other travel accommodation market consists of sales of short-term lodging services and related goods in facilities known as hotels, motor hotels, resort hotels, and motels by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide short-term lodging services and related goods in facilities known as hotels, motor hotels, resort hotels, and motels. The establishments in this industry may offer food and beverage services, recreational services, conference rooms, convention services, laundry services, parking, and other services. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Hotel And Motel, Casino Hotels, Bed And Breakfast Accommodation, All Other Traveler Accommodation

By Mode of Booking: Online Bookings, Direct Bookings, Others

By Application: Tourist Accomodation (Leisure), Official Business (Professional)

By Price Point: Economy, Mid-Range, Luxury

By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

By Property type : Hotels, Serviced Residences, Apartment Hotels, Co-Living, Other Property Types

By Geography: The hotel and other travel accommodation global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Marriott International, MGM Resorts International, Ctrip.Com International Ltd, Intercontinental, Downer EDI Limited

Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2022 provides hotel and other travel accommodation market analysis, hotel and other travel accommodation market forecast, hotel and other travel accommodation market research and an overview of hotel and other travel accommodation market. The market report analyzes hotel and other travel accommodation market size, hotel and other travel accommodation global market growth drivers, hotel and other travel accommodation market trends, hotel and other travel accommodation market segments, hotel and other travel accommodation global market major players, hotel and other travel accommodation global market growth across geographies, and hotel and other travel accommodation global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

