Global Truck Transport Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Truck Transport Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The truck transport market share is predicted to reach a value of $1,663.34 billion in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% since 2016. The truck transport market is expected to grow from $1,663.34 billion in 2021 to $2,499.72 billion in 2026 at a rate of 8.5%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2026 and reach $3,604.27 billion in 2031. Increased mergers and acquisitions will drive the growth of truck transport market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Truck Transport Market

Fleet regionalization is being widely adopted by truck transportation companies to reduce operational costs and increase transportation efficiencies.

As a result, companies involved in the truck transportation business are gradually shifting their services from international and national levels to the regional level.

Regionalization of fleets enables truck transportation companies to increase operational efficiencies and reduce costs, improving driver and truck turnaround time.

Overview Of The Truck Transport Market

The truck transport market report consists of sales of truck transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide over-the-road transportation of cargo using motor vehicles, such as trucks and tractor-trailers. The companies in the truck transport industry provide general freight trucking and specialized freight trucking service to commercial establishments.

Truck Transport Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: General Freight Trucking, Specialized Freight Trucking

• By Application: Oil & Gas, Industrial & Manufacturing, Energy & Mining, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Other Applications

• By Size: Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks

• By Geography: The global truck transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as FedEx Corporation, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, XPO Logistics, YRC Worldwide, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

