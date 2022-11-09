WePad partners with MarsDAO ahead of releasing a new killer feature for its IDO launchpad
EINPresswire.com/ -- WePad, a decentralized fundraising platform empowering startups to raise capital, announced its partnership with MarsDAO, an ecosystem offering a suite of solutions for using decentralized tools in the cryptocurrency market. Users now have an opportunity to get rewards in WePad’s native currency $WWY for staking MDAO tokens on the partner’s platform.
This reward campaign is the first joint activity in the newly established collaboration. For a limited time only, from November 9 to December 7, users will receive $WWY tokens for staking $MDAO. The event takes place exclusively on the MarsDAO platform https://app.daomars.com/partnerships.
The partners already have further plans to exchange technological experience to accelerate each other’s growth and update the holder statistics of the projects.
“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with MarsDAO, which shares our philosophy to always put the community first and offer every member the ultimate flexibility, security, and transparency in accessing all the exciting opportunities of the crypto market,” comments Fuad Fatullaev, WeWay Co-Founder and CEO. “Together with MarsDAO, we’ll enable even more innovators and startups to fundraise and thrive, while ensuring the best-class user experience and sustainable profit potential for their early-bird supporters.”
In addition to the partnership announcement, WePad revealed the upcoming release of a new feature on the platform – multi-staking. Users will be able to receive double rewards for staking at the end of an IDO – in WePad’s $WWY tokens and in the tokens of the project they’re fundraising for.
“Doubling the rewards is our way to give back to our community, while also encouraging users to participate in IDOs and support emerging companies,” admits Fuad Fatullaev.
WePad plans to roll out the feature in the near future. It has been much anticipated by the community, so the team hopes it will give an extra boost to user activity on the launchpad.
About WeWay
WeWay is a Web3 community-driven ecosystem for learning, earning, and playing. Guided by the longstanding commitment to foster the mass adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, it has developed three products: WeAcademy, the first Learn2Earn crypto academy, WePad, a highly transparent community-oriented IDO Launchpad, and WeGames, a Social-Fi games production with advanced CGI and AR gaming.
WeWay and products under its umbrella are powered by the utility token $WWY which has been steadily demonstrating high liquidity this year and entered the top 15 tokens by ROI in 2022.
The company’s business is endorsed by more than 500 influencers and blockchain industry leaders with over 200,000,000 followers in total. It enables WeWay to attract the most promising young projects to its fundraising platform and build vibrant communities around them.
Through technology, education and focus on users, WeWay continues to strive for a more inclusive cryptocurrency and blockchain environment. For more information on WeWay, its vision and development, visit the website and follow it on social media – Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Telegram.
About WePad
WePad is an IDO platform that opens up new fundraising opportunities for leading-edge blockchain startups. In the first week of operation, it entered the TOP-25 DeFi projects on BNB Smart Chain.
To encourage the development of young companies and secure enjoyable experiences for users, WePad puts a special focus on transparency, technological advancement, and a responsible approach. A multichain base, ultimate decentralization, open-source smart contracts, and audit reports make the platform a safe place for both startups and their potential supporters.
WePad is advocated by the industry opinion leaders which allows the team to introduce the top projects to the launchpad and build strong loyal communities that will not only benefit from token distribution at the early stages but also provide sustainable support for the entire period of project development.
To learn more about WePad and how it’s revolutionizing fundraising for blockchain startups, explore its website and follow the project’s Twitter and Telegram channel and connect with the community in the chat.
About MarsDAO
MarsDAO is a multifunctional ecosystem for using various decentralized instruments in the crypto market. It operates on the principle of decentralized autonomous organizations, which means everyone in the community takes part in shaping the project's future.
It has several products in its portfolio: Auto.Farm, a contract platform where participants can boost their farming income using re-staking automation mechanisms; MarsDAO Wallet, a Telegram crypto wallet with robust functionality; and MDAO Maker, a digital platform for Initial Wallet Offerings (IWOs).
Olga Novitskaya
