2028 To See Exponential Growth for Single-Use Assemblies Market | Xcellent Insights

Growing awareness about Single-Use Assemblies and industrialization are some key factors expected to drive the Global Market by 2028.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Single-Use Assemblies Market Size to Reach USD XX Million in 2027. High adoption of single-use assemblies in research activities is a key factor boosting global market growth.

Market Size: USD XX Million in 2020, Market Growth: at a CAGR of XX%, Market Trends: Growing awareness about advantages of single-use assemblies over traditional stainless steel equipment.

The global single-use assemblies market size was USD XX million in 2027 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Key factors such as increasing investments in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D activities, rising availability of single-use assemblies by leading regional players, and increasing demand for biosimilars are expected to drive global market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Single-use assemblies are ready-to-use all-in-one solutions made from various plastic components are assembled into one.

These are widely used in the bioprocessing and biopharmaceutical sector right from media and buffer preparation to shipping of biological products. Single-use assemblies and consumables such as single-use manifolds, single-use bioprocess bags and containers, bespoke tube kits, and aseptic bottle transfers are widely used in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies for simplifying upstream processing and reducing contamination.

Over years, there has been a sudden increase in the demand for single-use assemblies due to increasing research-based activities to cater to rising prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases. In addition, these help in shortening working time, reducing risks of cross-contamination, saving on water and energy costs, and enhancing the efficiency of entire production process.

However, issues associated with extractables and leachables, waste disposal, availability of multi-use systems, and limitations due to single-use bioreactor size for bioprocessing are some key factors that can hamper overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Bag Components Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The bag components segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to high demand for single-use bag assembly in research due to its compatibility, greater purity, and high safety for finished products and crucial process fluids and increasing research and development activities and drug discovery. In addition, rising availability of cost-effective, sterile, 2D and 3D single-use bag assemblies for harvesting, filtration, feeding, storage, and shipping is expected to drive segment revenue growth during the forecast period.

Biological Equipment Packaging Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The biological equipment packaging segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2021 and 2027. This can be attributed to increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars, rising investments in research activities, and high demand for various types of biological equipment such as bag assemblies, bottle assemblies, mixing systems, and filtration assemblies for cell culture mixing, storage, sampling, or filtration.

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapidly expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing investments in drug discovery research, and rising availability of single-use assemblies by local industry players.

Single use Assemblies Market Recent Developments:

• In January 2019, Parker Bioscience Filtration announced the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities for single use assemblies and sensors used in biopharmaceutical processing. These single use assemblies are supplied fully assembled that are ready for direct use in the cleanroom facilities in the manufacturing of drugs and other products.

• In December 2021, Avantor, a leading supplier of mission-critical products and services announced the launch of single use logistics hub in Westminster, Massachusetts, to strengthen its biopharma supply chain.

Single use Assemblies Market By Company:

• Merck Millipore

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Saint-Gobain

• Avantor

• Sartorius Stedim Biotech

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Repligen Corporation

• GE Healthcare

• Danaher Corporation

• Corning Incorporated

• Lonza

• Entegris

• PBS Biotech

The global single use assemblies market has been segmented the based on type, application, and region:

Single-use Assemblies Market Segment by Type:

• Bag Components

• Bottle Components

Single-use Assemblies Market Segment by Application:

• Medical Packaging

• Food Packaging

• Biological Equipment Packaging

• Others

Single-use Assemblies Market Segment by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

