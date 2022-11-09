Global Lithium-Ion Battery CNT (Carbon Nano Tube) Conductive Agent Market to reach USD 5.94 billion by 2028
The new report finds that the top five manufacturers of Lithium-Ion Battery CNT Conductive Agents occupy nearly 70% global market share.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanostructured materials are pivotal to progress due to their manageable surface area, stunted mass and charge-diffusion span, and volume change acclimatization during charging/discharging.
The current preparation methods of CNT mainly include chemical vapor deposition (CVD), laser evaporation, graphite arc method, and hydrothermal method. However, due to the shortcomings of high cost and difficulty in industrial production for the latter three, CNT manufacturers choose to use CVD.
According to our latest finding, the global Lithium-Ion Battery CNT (Carbon Nano Tube) Conductive Agent market is projected to reach US$ 5949 million by 2028 from an estimated US$ 819.9 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 39.1% during 2023 and 2028.
Carbon nanotubes (CNTs), including multi-walled CNTs (MWCNTs) and single-walled CNTs (SWCNTs), are employed as conductive additives in lithium-ion batteries. CNT paste is a new, highly efficient conductive agent for Li-ion batteries, which can replace traditional conductive agents such as carbon black, graphite & carbon fiber. It has excellent characteristics of a high LD ratio, considerable SSA value & low volume resistivity. It can be used in various specifications of electrode materials, such as LFP, LCO, LMN, NCM, graphite, etc.
Global key Lithium-Ion Battery CNT (Carbon Nano Tube) Conductive Agent manufacturers include Jiangsu Cnano Technology, OCSiAI, SUSN Nano (Cabot Corporation), Qingdao Haoxin New Energy, Wuxi Dongheng, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share of about 70%.
Asia-Pacific is the largest market of Lithium-Ion Battery CNT (Carbon Nano Tube) Conductive Agent, holding a share of over 75%. In terms of product, the Multi-walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs) hold a share of over 99%. And in terms of application, the most significant application field is Lithium-Ion Battery for EVs, with a share of over 60%.
