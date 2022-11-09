Global Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Global Market Report 2022”, the heavy and civil engineering construction market size is predicted to reach a value of $1,742.92 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% since 2016. The heavy and civil engineering construction market growth is expected to increase from $1,742.92 billion in 2021 to $2,466.61 billion in 2026 at a rate of 7.2%. The heavy and civil engineering construction market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2026 and reach $3,246.44 billion in 2031.Rising urbanization is expected to increase the growth of the heavy and civil engineering construction market.

Key Trends In The Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market

Heavy and civil engineering construction companies are using building information modeling (BIM) to improve labor productivity, customer management and material handling. BIM is a digital representation or 3D model of a structure which can be used to efficiently plan, design, construct and manage the structure. BIM can also be used for clash detection and interference management, shop drawing review, cost estimation and safety analysis. BIM results in reduced rework, improved coordination among workers and higher quality of finished projects.Some of the companies using building information modeling (BIM) include Turner Construction Company (USA), Gilbane Building Company (USA), C&S Companies (USA) and BAM Construction (Netherlands).

Overview Of The Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market

The heavy and civil engineering construction market report consists of the sales revenues earned by entities that undertake heavy and civil engineering construction projects (for example, highways, airports, tunnels and dams). The work performed may include new work, additions, alterations, or maintenance and repairs.

Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Utility System Construction, Highway, Street, And Bridge Construction, Other Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction

• By Organisation Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

• By Geography: The global heavy and civil engineering construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, China Railway Group Ltd, China Communications Construction Co. Ltd., China State Construction Engineering Co. Ltd., Power Construction Corporation of China

Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides heavy and civil engineering construction global market analysis and an overview of heavy and civil engineering construction global market.

