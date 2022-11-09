Global Food And Beverages Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Food And Beverages Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies - Global Market Forecast To 2030

Food And Beverages Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies - Global Market Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Food And Beverages Global Market Report 2022”, the food and beverages market size is predicted to reach a value of $5,943.6 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 and reach $7,525.7 billion in 2023.The market is expected to reach $8,638.2 billion in 2025, and $11,979.9 billion in 2030.The increase in the demand for immunity boosting foods and beverages due to the outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)is likely increase the demand for organic foods, and functional beverages.

Key Trends In The Food And Beverages Market

The demand for clean label products is increasing rapidly owing to significant rise in awareness of healthy eating. Clean label dairy products do not contain additives, artificial flavor enhancers, dyes or artificial preservatives. Also, many food service and retail grocery store chains are stating lists of ingredients that cannot be present in food items in their stores or restaurants. According to a survey of 1,000 customers in the UK and Russia by Ingredion in 2016, 70% of consumers purchasing dairy and bakery products are aware of clean labels and the presence of clean labels influences their buying decisions and 30% of consumers are looking for some kind of clean label claim.

Food And Beverages Market Overview

The food and beverages (F&B) market report consists of sales of food, beverages, pet food and tobacco products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce beverages, food, animal and pet food, and tobacco products. The companies in the food and beverages industry process raw materials into food, pet food and tobacco products, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Food And Beverages Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Alcoholic - Beverages, Non Alcoholic - Beverages, Grain Products, Bakery & Confectionary, Other Foods Products, Frozen, Canned and Dried Food, Dairy Food, Meat, Poultry And Seafood, Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food, Animal And Pet Food, Tobacco Products

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

• By Nature: Organic, Conventional

• By Geography: The global food and beverages market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev sa/nv, Tyson Foods Inc, Wilmar International Ltd

Food And Beverages Global Market Report 2022 provides an overview of food and beverages global market. The market report analyzes food and beverages market size, food and beverages market growth drivers, food and beverages market segments, food and beverages market major players, food and beverages market trends, food and beverages market growth across geographies, and food and beverages market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

