Global Plastic Alternative Packaging Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Plastic Alternative Packaging Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 9, 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market Report 2022”, the plastic alternative packaging market growth is predicted to reach a value of $3,876.8 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $3,876.8 million in 2021 to $8,007.9 million in 2026 at a rate of 15.6%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2026 and reach $17,486.4 million in 2031.Government initiatives for the development of bioplastics are expected to drive the plastic alternative packaging market in the forecast period. Governments worldwide are focusing on the development of the bioplastics industry due to their sustainable nature.

Key Trends In The Plastic Alternative Packaging Market

Companies in the plastic alternative packaging market are focusing on mono material packaging solutions to offer a more sustainable polyolefins-based packaging solution with greater circularity. The products are based on a single polymer increase recyclability as it doesn’t need to be disassembled before being recycled.

These materials eliminate the need for material separation and risks of tainting a recycling stream, making recyclability easier to achieve. Companies are using new polypropylene (PP) solutions, which are viable monomaterial substitutes for multi-material plastics, offering a higher moisture barrier, thermal resistance and high transparency to develop mono material packaging.

Overview Of The Plastic Alternative Packaging Market

The plastic alternative packaging market consists of sales of plastic alternative packaging by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing plastic alternative packaging products. Plastic alternative packaging products are innovative, eco-friendly alternatives to traditional materials and include biodegradable packaging, packaging products made from recycled materials, and plant-based packaging. Other packaging alternatives such as bees wax and paper are not included in the report. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Starch Based Plastic, Cellulose Based Plastics, Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Others

• By Process: Recyclable, Reusable, Biodegradable

• By Application: Food and Beverage, Personal Care, Health Care, Others

• By Geography: The global plastic alternative packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as BASF, Amcor plc, Tetra Pak, Sealed Air, Evergreen Packaging

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides plastic alternative packaging global market research and an overview of plastic alternative packaging global market. The market report analyzes plastic alternative packaging global market size, plastic alternative packaging global market growth drivers, plastic alternative packaging global market segments, plastic alternative packaging global market trends, plastic alternative packaging global market major players, plastic alternative packaging market growth across geographies, and plastic alternative packaging market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

