Global Hardware Support Services Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Hardware Support Services Global Market Report 2022”, the hardware support services market size is predicted to reach a value of $912.82 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.35% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $912.82 million in 2021 to $1,514.85 million in 2026 at a rate of 10.66%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.56% from 2026 and reach $2,391.54 million in 2031. Rising demand for cloud-based solutions in developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Africa will drive the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Hardware Support Services Market

The cloud is enabling IT teams to move hardware out of the internal data center and reduce their day-to-day management burden. The end result is a situation in which fiscal plans are also changed, with many companies putting more funds into the cloud and less to the internal data center. As cloud computing services continue to grow, the demand for cloud data recovery solutions is gathering pace. Disaster recovery tools are particularly needed because the cloud stores data which is prone to cyber and malware attacks. For instance, Kroll Ontrack offers SharePoint and SQL server cloud data recovery solutions.

Overview Of The Hardware Support Services Market

The hardware support services market consists of sales of hardware support services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide hardware support services including computer and peripherals support services, storage and servers support services, networking support services and others.

Hardware Support Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Computer And Peripherals Support Services, Storage And Servers Support Services, Networking Support Services, Other Hardware Support Services

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Warranty Type: In Warranty, Out of Warranty

• By Geography: The global hardware support services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Intel Corporation, Dxc Technology, Dell Technologies Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, telefonaktiebolaget lm ericsson

Hardware Support Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of hardware support services global market. The market report analyzes hardware support services global market size, hardware support services global market growth drivers, hardware support services market segments, hardware support services market major players, hardware support services market growth across geographies, and hardware support services market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The hardware support services market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies.

