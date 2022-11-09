Global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company's Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2022”, the dry-cleaning and laundry services market share is predicted to reach a value of $104.2 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $104.2 million in 2021 to $127.3 million in 2026 at a rate of 4.1%. The dry-cleaning and laundry services market growth is then expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2026 and reach $145.8 million in 2031. $104.2 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $104.2 million in 2021 to $127.3 million in 2026 at a rate of 4.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2026 and reach $145.8 million in 2031.

Key Trends In The Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market

The use of cashless self-service laundries or coin-operated laundries and drycleaner machines is growing across the world. This growth is primarily due to the emergence of cards and other alternative electronic payment methods such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) contactless credit cards, and Near Field Communication (NFC) enabled mobile wallets that provide a cost-effective alternative to handle cash and are also easy to use. In addition, cashless laundry machines also provide relief from painstaking cash management in laundries, and secure solutions over cash operated machines, which have to be carefully monitored for thefts. Companies such as Texas Coin And Commercial Laundry and Lone Star Laundromat Services based in Texas, USA are laundry services providers that offer cashless laundry services. For instance, in 2021, Zoom Express Laundry has acknowledged the differences between the old coin-operated business models and the new and emerging demands of today’s market to make it simpler for enthusiastic entrepreneurs to begin operating a business that better serves its customers.

Overview Of The Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market consists of sales of dry-cleaning and laundry services and related goods by entities that operate coin-operated or similar self-service laundries and drycleaners; provide dry-cleaning and laundry services (except coin-operated); and/or supply, on a rental or contract basis, laundered items such as uniforms, gowns, and shop towels. Establishments in the dry-cleaning and laundry services industry are mainly involved in washing and/or cleaning clothes and linen and include coin-operated laundries and drycleaners, dry-cleaning and laundry services, linen suppliers and industrial launderers.

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners, Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (except Coin-Operated), Linen And Uniform Supply

• By End-Use: Commericial Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services, Residential Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services, Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners

• By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

• By Geography: The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Aramark, Cintas Corp., Elis SA, UniFirst Corp, Franz Haniel & Cie GMBH.

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides dry-cleaning and laundry services global market research, dry-cleaning and laundry services global market forecast and an overview of dry-cleaning and laundry services market. The market report analyzes dry-cleaning and laundry services market size, dry-cleaning and laundry services market growth drivers, dry-cleaning and laundry services market segments, dry-cleaning and laundry services market major players, dry-cleaning and laundry services market growth across geographies, and dry-cleaning and laundry services market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The dry-cleaning and laundry services market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

