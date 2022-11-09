Fruit Concentrate Market worth $7,815 Million by 2026 at a growth rate of 14% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Consciousness About Health Fruit Concentrate Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Fruit Concentrate Market size is estimated to reach $3,700 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14% over 2021-2026. Fruit concentrate are created by eliminating water from fruits that helps to reduce weight and volume of juices in fruit. High-fructose corn syrup is an alternative of sugar and are also called glucose-fructose and is easier to handle and cheaper. Freeze drying is considered as a technique for the production of high quality food powders and solids and are also known as lyophilization. In food and beverage industry, thermal evaporation are used in concentration of fruits that helps to remove water from liquid foods as vapor. The fruit concentration helps to make easy and inexpensive for transportation and storage as it helps to increase the shelf-life. Increasing demand for natural food products and increasing consciousness about health among consumers is the major factor driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities in food and beverage industry and rising government initiatives is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Fruit Concentrate Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, in 2020, North America dominated the Fruit Concentrate Market owing to increasing intake of fruits concentrate in a variety of food and drink products and increasing hectic lifestyle among consumers increases the consumption of ready-to-drink products.

2. Increasing demand for natural food products and increasing consciousness about health among consumers are likely to aid in the market growth of the Healthcare/Medical Simulation.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Fruit Concentrate Market report. Increasing side effects of excess consumption of fructose is set to create hurdles for the Fruit Concentrate Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Red Fruits and Berries segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 4% for the period 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to it provides good effects in skin and helps to decrease the level of cholesterol that increases the demand of high-fructose corn syrup and are increasing the growth of this segment.

2. The Powder segment is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 3% over 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to it is easily dissolved and helps to increase the benefits of drinks that increases the demand of various techniques such as freeze-drying and thermal evaporation that are increasing the growth of this market.

3. North America dominated the Fruit Concentrate Market with major share of 40% in 2020. This is owing to increasing intake of fruits concentrate in a variety of food and drink products and increasing hectic lifestyle among consumers increases the consumption of ready-to-drink products.

4. Asia Pacific is estimated to outpace all the regions by clocking the highest CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to rising geriatric population and increasing development in food and beverage industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fruit Concentrate industry are -

1. Kerry Group Plc

2. Capricon

3. Cherimoya

4. Oceanaa

5. Coca Cola’s Minute Maid

