47,000 Milesight IAQ Sensors Help Create Better Indoor Air Quality for Canadian Schools
Milesight announced a province-wide LoRaWAN® indoor air quality (IAQ) solution has grounded in public schools in Quebec, Canada.XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milesight, a fast-growing AIoT solution provider, deployed an IAQ project featuring LoRaWAN® with 47,000 sensors on an unprecedented scale in public schools across Quebec, Canada. This IAQ project makes the school environment data under monitoring and control, helping create a healthier and safer environment for students and staff.
The Importance of Indoor Air Quality Monitoring:
Recently indoor air quality has arisen more and more attention since the World Health Organization (WHO) has always stressed the importance of indoor air quality and the potential danger of pollutants emitted from indoor sources. Under the current pandemic-dominated circumstance, ever more urgent actions need to be taken to tackle the burden of impacts brought by poor air quality.
Therefore, effective and continuous indoor air quality monitoring is essential for people to enjoy healthier spaces with cleaner air. The Ministère de l’Éducation du Québec announced the deployment and installation of air quality and comfort parameters sensors in schools across the province.
47,000 Milesight IAQ Sensors Stand out to Monitor Indoor Air Quality:
With over 10 years’ experience in industry, better product quality, and strong delivery capacity, Milesight provided an indoor air quality solution with 47,000 tailor-made IAQ sensors and gateways for this project in order to help create cleaner indoor air quality for Québec schools, including but not limited to Massey-Vanier, Louis-Philippe-Paré, Notre-Dame-de-la-Défense, and Notre-Dame-des-Neige.
By monitoring crucial environment parameters like CO2, temperature, humidity, and PIR timely and continuously, school staff are able to gain actionable insights including live and historical data, tendencies analysis, threshold alerts, and reporting through a modern web application. These insights act as a perfect guide for school operators to guide the whole operation of school.
Solution Highlights:
1. LoRaWAN® technology extends sensors’ battery life up to 4 years
2. Easy installation and configuration
3. Continuous and reliable monitoring of essential data
4. Insightful analyses, alerts and reporting
There was no monitoring of indoor air quality at all before. This IAQ project made the environment data under monitoring and control. For students and teachers, better indoor air quality contributes to a more favorable environment for their comfort, health, well-being and performance. Real-time readings of essential environment parameters allow them to make changes more effectively and quickly in the affected rooms by, for example, adjusting the inflow of outdoor air or completely airing out a classroom during a break.
The educational institutions can use the analysis results to take timely action when the set targets are not reached, while the school service centers and school boards can depend on the analysis results to identify trends and target buildings that require broader intervention plans and/or larger-scale corrective work.
About Milesight
Milesight is a fast-growing and innovation-driven technology company with a focus on 5G, AI, IoT and LoRaWAN®. With advanced IoT insights, the company helps customers worldwide optimize their business operation efficiently and sustainably in an actionable and locally adapted way. Milesight has been a long-term trusted partner for a massively growing IoT businesses since 2011. In collaboration with global partners, Milesight is committed to building open ecosystems that generate inspirations and embrace challenges together and better.
