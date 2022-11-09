Swim Nappies Market Trend Analysis by Leading Players: Kimberly-Clark, P&G, Unicharm, Ontex, Essity, Daio, Kushies Baby

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swim Nappies Market Size Analysis:

The global swim nappies market is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2028. The market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Increasing disposable income and changing people's lifestyles are some of the key factors driving the market growth.

In addition, the rise in awareness about health and hygiene among parents is another important factor augmenting the demand for swim nappies. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing environment-friendly and biodegradable products in order to cater to the growing preference for eco-friendly products. For instance, In August 2018, Ontex launched its new line of environmentally friendly baby diapers made from bamboo fiber under the brand name Bambo Nature. The product is available in four sizes ranging from newborn to toddler. Such initiatives are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type into reusable and disposable swim nappies. The reusable swim nappies segment held a dominant position in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period owing to their cost-effectiveness and environmental friendliness. On the other hand, disposable swim nappies are anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period on account of their easy availability and convenience.

Some of the key findings from the report include:

-The global swim nappies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

-The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for swim nappies, with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

-The baby swimming nappy segment is expected to account for the largest share of the swim nappies market due to the growing popularity of baby swimming classes and programs.

-The online retail segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms and the convenience associated with online shopping.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the swim nappies market in 2020. The closure of schools and daycare centers due to the pandemic has decreased demand for swim nappies. Moreover, the restrictions on international travel have hampered the market's growth as people avoid going to beaches and swimming pools for leisure activities.

Segmentations covered into report:

Segment by Type

• Disposable

• Reusable



Segment by Application

• Boys

• Girls

Regional Analysis:

The global swim nappies market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of rising awareness about the benefits offered by these products. In addition, the growing number of working mothers and changing lifestyles are some of the other factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market.

North America is anticipated to be the leading market for swim nappies owing to high awareness about the product in this region. Moreover, the easy availability of these products is another factor driving the demand for swim nappies in North America. Europe is also expected to be a key market for swim nappies on account of growing health consciousness among consumers in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a major potential market for swim nappies due to rising population and rapid economic development in countries such as China and India. In addition, increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle are some of the other factors that are projected to fuel the growth of swim nappies market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period on account of low awareness about these products in these regions.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The “Global Swim Nappies Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on global market, including some of the major players such as Kimberly-Clark, P&G, Unicharm, Ontex, Essity, Daio, Guangdong Wuyang, I Play, Kushies Baby, Alvababy, Babyganics, Splash About, Charlie Banana, Ecoable, Beau & Belle Littles, Thirsties.

Key Questions Answered In This Report:

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Swim Nappies industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Swim Nappies market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Swim Nappies market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Swim Nappies market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report:

• Statistics on Swim Nappies and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Swim Nappies across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

1 Swim Nappies Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Swim Nappies

1.2 Swim Nappies Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Swim Nappies Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Disposable

1.2.3 Reusable

1.3 Swim Nappies Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Swim Nappies Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Boys

1.3.3 Girls

1.4 Global Swim Nappies Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Swim Nappies Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Swim Nappies Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Swim Nappies Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Swim Nappies Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Swim Nappies Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Swim Nappies Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2028)

2.3 Global Swim Nappies Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2028)

2.4 Manufacturers Swim Nappies Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Swim Nappies Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Swim Nappies Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Swim Nappies Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Swim Nappies Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Swim Nappies Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Swim Nappies Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2028

3.2 Global Swim Nappies Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2028

3.3 North America Swim Nappies Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Swim Nappies Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Swim Nappies Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Swim Nappies Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Swim Nappies Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Swim Nappies Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Swim Nappies Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Swim Nappies Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Swim Nappies Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Swim Nappies Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Swim Nappies Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Swim Nappies Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.6.6 Colombia

3.7 Middle East and Africa Swim Nappies Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Swim Nappies Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Swim Nappies Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Swim Nappies Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Swim Nappies Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Swim Nappies Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Swim Nappies Price by Type (2017-2028)

5 Global Swim Nappies Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Swim Nappies Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Swim Nappies Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Swim Nappies Price by Application (2017-2028)

………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

