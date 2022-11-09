Data Warehousing Market | Rising Trends, Demands and Business Outlook 2021-2028

Data Warehousing Market

The growth of this segment is fueled by the involvement of most of the major players in data warehousing and regulation and enforcement policies.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data warehousing market was estimated at $18.61 billion in 2017 and is projected to garner $34.69 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.2% throughout 2018-2025. The report offers an in-depth analysis of drivers & opportunities, changing market trends, competitive scenarios, key segments, and market size & assessments.

The need for a dedicated storage system for the growing volume of data, the increase in demand for column-oriented data warehouse solutions to perform advanced analytics, and the growing need for low-latency, real-time view, and analytics on operational data has fueled the growth of the global data warehousing market.

On the other hand, the high implementation cost of the same has checked the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the emerging trend of adopting virtual data warehousing and the growing application of AI in data warehouses has created multiple opportunities in the segment.

The market is segmented into type of offering, type of data, deployment, organization size, industrial vertical, and region.

Based on the type of data, the structured data would register the fastest growth rate, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2018 to 2025, owing to the generation of huge amounts of unstructured data in organizations. The semi-structured & unstructured segment accounted for nearly four-fifths of the total share in 2017, and will maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to advancements in storage technologies and data processing.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to continue its leadership status by 2025. This is due to the preference of organizations to protect sensitive data. However, the hybrid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2025, owing to efficient utilization of resources, faster data processing, and cost-effectiveness.

North America held the major market share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share and will maintain its lead position by 2025. This is due to the huge chunk of data generated by many organizations, the trend of digitization, and the adoption of advanced technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2025, owing to a rise in data storage and analytics requirements in various industry verticals and a surge in the adoption of big data in the region.

Leading market players analyzed in the research report include Actian Corp., Cloudera, Amazon, IBM Corporation, Google, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft, Snowflake, SAP, and Teradata. They have adopted various strategies including expansions, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Data Warehousing Market:

• The Covid-19 outbreak resulted in declined demand for data warehousing due to the implementation of country-wide lockdown and shutdown of international flights.

• Several companies implemented work from home culture, which in turn boosted demand for cloud-based data warehousing software to analyze and manage critical information of companies.

• Several data warehousing service providers implemented business and marketing strategies including innovating their product portfolio and customizing their offerings. Google LLC recently introduced BigQuery, a new speed-increasing cloud data warehouse to improve enterprise workflow.

