Global Polyoxymethylene Resin Market to reach USD 6.17 billion by 2028

Market Research Reports Inc.

The new report finds that the top three manufacturers of Polyoxymethylene Resin occupy nearly 40% global market share.

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polyoxymethylene Resin, also known as acetal or polyacetal resins, have been widely used for various mechanical working components, OA appliances, etc. as engineering resins having excellent mechanical characteristics and heat resistance characteristics; as a result, they have replaced metals and other plastics in wear-critical applications.

According to our latest finding, the global Polyoxymethylene Resin market is projected to reach US$ 6176.3 million by 2028 from an estimated US$ 4572.2 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2023 and 2028.

While one of the oldest engineering thermoplastics, Polyoxymethylene Resin remains a successful substitute in traditional metal markets at lower costs than many other engineering thermoplastics. Polyoxymethylene Resin continues to replace die-cast zinc, brass, aluminum, steel, and other metals in various end-use applications.

Asia Pacific is the largest market of Polyoxymethylene Resin, holding a share of over 65%. In terms of product, the Copolymer Type holds a share of over 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application field is Electronics, with a share of over 40%.

Order this report: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/mrrpb5/global-polyoxymethylene-resin-market-research-report-2022-2028

