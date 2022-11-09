Saviant and Chester Energy & Policy announce a strategic partnership, to accelerate Digital Transformation initiatives
Together, Saviant and Chester Energy & Policy accelerate digital transformation initiatives across U.S. Utility, Energy & Renewable Industries
We’re excited to partner with Matt of Chester Energy & Policy, to enable Power & Energy operators to transform their exponentially growing operations data into a value-generating asset.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, U.S., November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saviant, an intelligent data engineering & systems integration company, announced a strategic partnership with Chester Energy & Policy LLC, a global energy technology & policy consulting services provider, to unlock collaborative expert insights in the rapidly developing worlds of clean energy, power utilities, and sustainable business practices.
"Through our close partnership with Saviant, Chester Energy & Policy will expand expertise with access to Saviant’s industry-leading robust mechanisms & frameworks closing the gap between Physical and Digital, and we’re excited to provide advanced insights to our clients. With Saviant, we can assist energy industry organizations with the implementation of effective data management strategies, integrating traditional data models developed at the MES layer with modern Cloud solutions. We believe this will be a significant accelerator for digitalization in the process industry, leading to increased effectiveness of their utility operations," said Matt Chester, President & CEO of Chester Energy & Policy LLC.
"We’re excited to partner with Matt of Chester Energy & Policy, to enable Power & Energy operators to transform their exponentially growing operations data into a value-generating asset for their people to make faster decisions. Together, Chester Energy & Policy and Saviant will build customized solutions that integrate smart devices, operations, and people in real time. These solutions will empower people with operations data and analytical insights that improve on-stream time, resiliency, sustainability, and profit," said Kunal Kerkar, Director & Global Head - Partnerships & Strategic Alliances of Saviant.
Together, Chester Energy & Policy and Saviant build digital solutions that increase the efficiency and sustainability of industrial operations. Matt’s deep knowledge & subject matter expertise in the U.S. Energy space, including work with U.S. federal energy policy and with an expansive network built as a leading energy and utility consultant on data-centric initiatives, provides the ability to deliver greater value across industrial operations and the customers. Which is coupled with Saviant’s Energy data management and analytics platform, helping customers to reach their digital transformation initiatives faster and cost-effectively at a greater scale.
About Chester Energy and Policy
Chester Energy & Policy provides expert insights into the rapidly developing worlds of clean energy, power utilities, and sustainable business practices. Trusted by dozens of clients and stakeholders across these relevant industries, Chester Energy & Policy regularly delivers market research, data analysis, and work products ranging from white papers to blog posts, podcasts to PowerPoints, key energy sector contacts to personalized data models, and much more.
About Saviant
Saviant works with machine manufacturers & industrial engineering businesses, for their data platform engineering, advanced analytics, and intelligent software implementations. Since its founding 8 years ago, Saviant has successfully deployed over 300 industry implementations across USA, Germany, UK & Canada, working with 90% of its clients for over 4 years. It leverages leading cloud & data platforms, like Azure & AWS, to implement custom solutions for use cases across the Industrial Internet of Things, Machine Learning, Industrial AI, and cloud-native apps.
Today, Saviant is among a select group of Microsoft & AWS Partners recognized with a number of highest-level accreditations for Cloud Platform, Data Platform, Data Analytics, et al.
