Biodegradable Plastics Market To Exhibit 13.3% CAGR and is Expected to Gain Momentum by Reaching USD 4.2 Billion by 2027

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High demand for biodegradable plastic in food packaging applications, environmentally friendly nature & growing consumer adoption of biodegradable plastics, and favorable government policy toward bioplastic have boosted the growth of the global biodegradable plastics market. The market across Europe held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the starch blend segment held the largest share in 2018, accounted for two-fifths of the market.

The global biodegradable plastic market accounted for $1.29 billion in 2018, and is projected to hit $6.00 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2019 to 2026.

The market is segmented into packaging, agriculture, consumer durable, textile, and others. The agriculture segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.2% during the study period. However, the packaging segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market.

The market is categorized into PLA, PBAT, PBS, PHA, starch blends, and others. The PLA segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period. However, the starch blend segment held the largest share in 2018, accounted for two-fifths of the market.

Biodegradable Plastics Companies Covered Market:- DowDuPont Inc., Plantic, Eastman Chemical Company, Biome Technologies plc., Natureworks, Corbion N.V., Novamont S.p.A., Danimer Scientific, and BASF SE and Other.

Analysis of COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the Biodegradable plastics market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Biodegradable plastics market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

