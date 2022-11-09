Herbalism Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, November 9, 2022

The global herbalism market size is expected to reach USD XX million by 2028, from USD XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The herbalism market is growing due to the increasing popularity of natural and organic products, as well as the rising health consciousness among consumers.

Herbalism is an ancient practice that uses plants and plant-based substances for medicinal purposes. Herbal medicines are often used in traditional systems of medicine, such as Ayurveda and Chinese medicine. Herbal medicines are usually taken orally in the form of teas, capsules, or tinctures.

There is a growing body of scientific evidence that supports the use of herbal medicines for various conditions. For example, St. John's wort is commonly used for depression, and ginkgo biloba is often used for memory problems.

Some of the key findings from the report include:

2. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for herbalism, with a market share of 38.5% in 2018.

3. The key players in the global herbalism market are Tsumura, Kracie, Schwabe, Weleda, Blackmores, Arkopharma, Sido Muncul.

4. Some of the key trends observed in the global herbalism market include increasing focus on preventive healthcare, rising demand for organic and natural products, and growing popularity of Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has created a significant impact on the global herbalism market. The demand for herbal products has increased exponentially in recent months as people look for natural ways to boost their immunity and protect themselves from the virus.

Segmentations covered into report:

Segment by Type

• Detoxification Medicine

• Antipyretic Medicine

• Digestant Medicine

• Blood Circulation Medicine

• Others

Segment by Application

• Western Herbalism

• Traditional Chinese Medicine

• Others

Regional Analysis:

Herbalism is a traditional medicine practice that involves the use of plants and plant extracts for the treatment and prevention of various health conditions. Though herbalism is often associated with alternative or complementary medicine, it is also practiced by mainstream medical professionals.

The global herbalism market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2028. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The high growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing demand for herbal products, rising awareness about the benefits of herbalism, and growing disposable incomes.

In terms of value, the North America herbalism market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The US is expected to be the major contributor to the growth of this market in North America owing to factors such as the growing demand for natural and organic products, increasing preference for alternative medicines, and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The “Global Herbalism Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Tsumura, Kracie, Schwabe, Weleda, Blackmores, Arkopharma, Sido Muncul, Arizona Natural, Dabur, Nature’s Answer, Bio-Botanica, Potter's Herbals, Nutraceutical Corporation, Yunnan Baiyao, Tongrentang, TASLY, Zhongxin, Kunming Pharma, Sanjiu, JZJT, Guangzhou Pharma, Taiji, Haiyao.

Key Questions Answered In This Report:

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Herbalism industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Herbalism market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Herbalism market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Herbalism market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report:

• Statistics on Herbalism and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Herbalism across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

