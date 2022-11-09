X-Ray Detector Market to Grow Further till USD 11.03 Billion by 2030 - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global X-ray detector market size was USD 5.90 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATE, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global X-Ray Detector Market size was USD 5.90 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rise in technological innovation and introduction of effective X-ray equipment, along with increasing demand from various end-use sectors such as military and defense, are key factors driving revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Conventional X-ray detectors only capture images in flat rectangular 2D geometries.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death globally and in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a fatal heart attack occurs every 40 seconds, and economic losses are estimated at $229 billion. New surgical techniques and medical equipment are establishing more effective diets and medications. Advances in cardiac imaging are enabling caregivers to advance early detection and intervention strategies.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/314

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Based on application, the global X-ray detector market is segmented into industrial, medical, security, veterinary, and others. The medical segment is expected to witness rapid revenue growth in the market during the forecast period. Increasing research activity to develop AI-assisted X-ray techniques for detecting cancer, tuberculosis, and organ problems is contributing to the revenue growth of the market. A new x-ray technique that works with a deep-learning artificial intelligence (AI) system to detect explosives in luggage can detect early-stage, potentially fatal human cancers, researchers say. increase.

Based on type, the global X-ray detector market is segmented into gas-filled, scintillation, and semiconductor detectors. Revenue from the semiconductor segment is expected to account for the largest share of revenue during the forecast period. In contrast to other types of detectors such as gas detectors and imaging plates, semiconductor detectors have an excellent ability to combine high speed, spatial resolution and sensitivity. Many experiments at synchrotron facilities use solid-state X-ray detectors for imaging. Additionally, increased (R&D) activity drives revenue growth in this segment.

July 11, 2022, mKDR Xpress mobile X-ray system compatible with Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.'s breakthrough DDR (Dynamic Digital Radiography) technology to image anatomical structures in motion make it possible to the portable system also works with the glassless AeroDR high resolution detector, the latest advancement in wireless flat panel X-ray detector technology.

Both approaches allow the clinician to make better use of her x-rays. X-ray is the most widely used imaging modality and is often the first imaging test for patients. Konica Minolta's exhibit at his 2022 Medical Imaging Management Association (AHRA) Annual Meeting in Phoenix showcases these new developments in X-ray technology.

Based on regional analysis, the North American market will account for the largest revenue share in 2021. This is due to the presence of major manufacturers such as Varex Imaging and General Electric Company in the region.

High demand for minimally invasive procedures, well-established healthcare sector, growing clinical application of X-ray detectors, and increasing demand for early detection also contribute to the revenue growth of the market in this region. In addition, growing geriatric population base, growing knowledge of X-ray systems, favorable government initiatives, and heavy spending on research and development are boosting sales growth in the region.

Competitive Outlook of the Global X-ray Detectors Market

The globla X-ray Detectors market study focuses on the revenue growth trajectories of the leading companies in this market. This section of the report throws light on the highly competitive landscape of the X-ray Detectors market, pointing out the major players. The report further discusses the strategic initiatives undertaken by each of these market players, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new product launches, new business deals, and technological innovations.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

Varex Imaging, Trixell, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., General Electric Company, Rayence, Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Carestream Health, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. and its affiliates, and Analogic Corporation.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/314

The report is inclusive of product type outlook, application spectrum, end-use outlook, technology landscape, regional market analysis, and competitive overview.

X-ray Detectors Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Gas-Filled

Scintillation

Semiconductor

Techology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs)

Computed Radiography Detectors

Line-Scan Detectors

Charge-Coupled Device Detectors

Panel Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Small Area

Medium Area

Large Area

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals & Clinics

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Military & Defense

Diagnostic Centers & Laboratories

Others

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Small Area

Medium Area

Large Area

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Industrial

Medical

Security

Veterinary

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The X-ray Detectors report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/314

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.