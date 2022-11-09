Network Management Solutions Market to Reach USD 10 Billion by 2031 | CAGR Of 9%

Network Management Solutions Market

Network management solutions market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 10 billion by the end of 2031 by growing at a CAGR of ~9% over the forecast 2031

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Network Management Solutions Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031” which delivers detailed overview of the global network management solutions market in terms of market segmentation by solution offered, task, enterprise, industry, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.For Requesting Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4275 The global network management solutions market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. The market is segmented by enterprise into large enterprise and small-to-medium enterprise (SMEs). Out of these, the large enterprise segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2031, owing to the increasing number of servers worldwide.The utilization of network management solutions in providing network security, as well as improving network performance along with increasing amount of data as well as cloud-based storage are some of the major growth factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global network management solutions market during the forecast period.Geographically, the global network management solutions market is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in North America is projected to garner the largest share by the end of 2031. Development in the field of information technology along with rising number of virtual private networking the region are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in North America.For more information about this report visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/network-management-solutions-market/4275 The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.Growing Number of Internet Users to Drive the Market GrowthIt was observed that, approximately 4.9 billion people are actively using the internet, in 2022.The surge in the number of active internet users along with rising digitization worldwide is driving the need for strong network management solutions which in turn is expected to boost the demand for network management solutions.However, increasing threat of data breaches as well as complexities in handling increasing traffic moving in various directions are expected to operate as key restraints to the growth of the global network management solutions market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global network management solutions market which includes company profiling of Acadian Networks Inc., BMC Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Extra Hop Networks, Inc., Nokia Corporation, IBM Corporation, Help Systems, LLC, Micro Focus, Live Action, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global network management solutions market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert: https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-4275 About Research NesterResearch Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. 