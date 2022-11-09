Polyoxyethylene Alkyl Ether Market size is estimated to reach a value of US$284.6 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Polyoxyethylene Alkyl Ether Market size is estimated to reach a value of US$284.6 million by the end of 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Polyoxyethylene Alkyl Ether Market size is estimated to reach a value of US$284.6 million by the end of 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2027. Polyoxyethylene alkyl ether is a non-ionic surfactants which is made of an alkyl chain with n methylene groups. It contains both, hydrophilic surfactants and hydrophobic surfactants components due to which it can repel and dissolve in water. Its combination with carboxylic acid makes it a highly versatile multi responsive surfactant having high industrial application. It is used as emulsifier, foaming agent, defoamer, as cleaning, dispersing, wetting agent and also in agrochemicals. Hence, as defoamer it is used in products, including detergents, fabric softeners, motor oils, emulsions, soaps, paints, adhesives, inks. The non-ionic surfactant has high applicability in sectors like automobile, cosmetics, agriculture, oil industry, paper and consumer goods. Factors like increase in crude oil production, increase in number of water treatment plants and growing production level of automotive is driving the polyoxyethylene alkyl ether market growth. However, the toxic nature of polyoxyethylene alkyl ether can cause health issues and environmental problems, which can hamper the growth of the polyoxyethylene alkyl ether industry.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polyoxyethylene Alkyl Ether market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the polyoxyethylene alkyl ether industry as the region consists of major economies like China, India and Japan that has major end-user of non-ionic surfactant like automotive, paper, cosmetics and wood.

2. Polyoxyethylene Alkyl Ethers are widely utilized in fast moving consumer goods such as detergents, soap, fabric softener and shampoos due to their detergency, wetting and foaming capabilities.

3. Rapid increase in usage of agrochemicals like fertilizers and pesticides to be used in agriculture fields has provided growth opportunities to the polyoxyethylene alkyl ether industry in the agriculture sector.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Liquid form held a significant share in the polyoxyethylene alkyl ether market in 2021, with a share of over 47%. Liquid form is used as emulsifier, defoamer, dispersing agent and in agrochemical formulation. Sectors such as automotive, agriculture, paper and cosmetics are major users of liquid polyoxyethylene alkyl ether. The rapid development in these sectors on account of growing advancement has increased their productivity level which has positively impacted the demand of liquid polyoxyethylene alkyl ether.

2. Automobile sector held a significant share in the Polyoxyethylene Alkyl Ether market in 2021 with a share of over 21%. Polyoxyethylene alkyl ether has hydrophilic surfactant and hydrophobic surfactant components as antifoaming agent is added to lubricating & motor oil to reduce air entrainment and foam creation in fender and bumper. The growing demand for automotive on account of rapid urbanization has resulted an increase in production level of automotive.

3. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the polyoxyethylene alkyl ether market in 2021 with a share of over 35%. The region consists of major end-user of polyoxyethylene alkyl ether such as automotive, agrochemicals and paper in major economies like China, India and Japan. The economic development has increased the industrial productivity in Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polyoxyethylene Alkyl Ether industry are:

1. Kao Corporation

2. Taiwan Surfactant

3. Pan Asia Chemical Corporation

4. Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.

5. KPX Green Chemical

