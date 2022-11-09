Atopic Dermatitis Market : Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Prospects by 2031

Atopic Dermatitis Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Atopic Dermatitis Market generated $5.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $22.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The global atopic dermatitis market experienced a negative impact due to the presence of lockdowns in numerous countries during the pandemic. Patients were worried about being infected with COVID-19.

Most of the patients believed that people suffering from skin disease were more prone to be infected with COVID-19 compared with the general population. Thus, patients negatively assessed the availability of dermatological treatment during the pandemic.

Besides, many healthcare professionals were focussed on treating the COVID-infected patients on priority due to surge the number of cases of the infection.

However, rapid advancements in drug development and increase in healthcare investment is expected to recoup market growth.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global atopic dermatitis market based on drug class, mode of administration, distribution channel and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on drug class, the biologics segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments of the market such as Calcineurin Inhibitors, PDE-4 Inhibitor, Corticosteroids, and others.

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The online pharmacies segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global atopic dermatitis market report include AbbVie Inc., Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., Asana Biosciences, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Bayer AG, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Inc., Dermavant Sciences, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Inc., Galderma, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Inc., Leo Pharma, Inc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi SA, Inc., and Viatris, Inc.

Key Findings Of The Study

On the basis of drug class, the biologics segment held 81.47% share in the global market in 2021.

On the basis of route of administration, the injectable segment held the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Region wise, North America is expected to experience the highest market share during the forecast period. This was attributed to increasing prevalence of atopic dermatitis, high treatment awareness among the patient population.

