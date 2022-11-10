All That Frosting Cakery, LLC is Happy to Introduce Its Latest Cupcake Vending Machine Location
Cupcake vending machines are now being placed by All That Frosting Cakery, LLC. Local businesses are invited to request placement.DOUGLASVILLE, GEORGIA, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All That Frosting Cakery, LLC is excited to introduce its latest cupcake vending machine location now inside Thunderzone Family Entertainment Center at 3140 Bright Star Rd., Douglasville, GA. Best known for its custom-baked cakes and delicious treats prepared from scratch, the cakery is also announcing its expansion by way of these specialty vending machines in Atlanta and surrounding areas.
Cupcakes have always been popular, sometimes even more than traditional cakes. Cupcake vending machines are in demand in several places at present. All That Frosting Cakery, LLC’s Founder says, “We decided to expand our cakery by way of cupcake vending machines instead of the traditional brick and mortar locations. This can be a great addition to businesses that offer snack and drink machines by giving their customers more variety to choose from.” Businesses are eager to have these machines as they are expected to bring in more customers. Local businesses in the area are invited to check out how these vending machines can help.
All That Frosting Cakery, LLC is known for its range of lip-smacking everyday treats and desserts for special occasions. Whether it’s a birthday party, corporate event, wedding, or any other occasion, the cakery will always have something delicious to offer. Some of their best-selling flavors include red velvet, wedding cake, and turtle pecan.
Customized Cakes:
Customers look forward to custom cakes and the bakery ensures that customization is available. Custom designs and fondant decorations are available as well as customization with corporate logos, monograms, and photos that are replicated on fondant. A happy customer says, “Anytime I ask Dawn Brown for a particular style she kills it and her cakes taste like someone grandmother baked it. For this style cake please contact her sooooooo delicious!”
All That Frosting Cakery, LLC supports the National Children’s Cancer Society. Part of the proceeds from each vending machine placed is given to the charity. To know more about cupcake vending machine locations and placement requests, please contact: https://www.allthatfrosting.com/ .
About All That Frosting Cakery, LLC:
All That Frosting Cakery, LLC, based in Marietta, GA specializes in custom baked cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops that can be ordered for any event or celebration. The cakery ensures that fresh ingredients are always used in the preparation of all desserts that are created to perfection. The desserts are not just good to look at but taste equally as good, making the cake store one of the most sought after in the area.
Dawn Brown
All That Frosting Cakery, LLC
+1 470-922-5379
vending@allthatfrosting.com