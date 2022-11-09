Adoxal Market size is expected to be valued at US$1.5 billion by the end of the year 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Adoxal Market size is expected to be valued at US$1.5 billion by the end of the year 2026 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adoxal Market size is expected to be valued at US$1.5 billion by the end of the year 2026 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period from 2021-2026. The changing lifestyle of younger generation coupled with the increase in emphasis on physical appearance and personal grooming is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the adoxal market in developed countries. Adoxal is generally derived from adoxa moschatellina, a species of flowering plant which is widely used in the production of perfumes. Adoxal is used in hydrogenated pseudoionone (primarily the tetrahydro compound) and an alkyl chloroacetate by means of a glycidic ester condensation which is one of the important chemical compounds used in the manufacture of perfumes. Givaudan ambrettolide, a group of macrocyclic musk is also used in the production of fragrance in alcoholic substances and perfume solutions. Therefore, the increase in the use of fragrance products is hugely driving the adoxal market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Adoxal market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific market held the largest share in the adoxal market owing to the growth of the personal care industry in countries like India, China, South Korea and Japan.

2. The increase in demand for perfumes and fragrance products across the world is one of the significant factors driving the adoxal market, as hydrogenated pseudoionone, a type of adoxal is widely used in the production of perfumes.

3. The increase in the growth of the detergent industry is also one of the driving factors of the adoxal market, as Givaudan ambrettolide is used in the production of detergents and soaps.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Premium segment held the largest share of 62% in the adoxal market in the year 2020. Premium segments of perfumes are expanding due to the surge in middleclass population across emerging countries. Premium type of adoxal is a major ingredient in the manufacture of perfumes. The increase in the production of perfumes across the world is one of the significant factors driving the premium segment in the adoxal market. Adoxal is a typical fresh linen odor scent.

2. Bottle segment held the largest share of 38% in the Adoxal market in the year 2020. Adoxal comes in various sizes of bottles. Adoxal liquid chemical comes in bottles which can be used for various purposes. It also provides various advantages such as storage option, easy usage and quick & safe transfer of contents.

3. Fragrance segment held the largest share of 22% in the adoxal market in the year 2020. Adoxal is mainly used in the production of fragrance liquid which is widely used in the making of perfumes and deodorants. According to The International Fragrance Association, the global sales of the fragrance industry was valued at US$8.17 billion and the Global sales generated by consumer product manufacturing / retailing amounted to US$399.65 billion during 2019.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Adoxal industry are:

1. Givaudan

2. Mane SA

3. Sensient Flavors and Fragrances Group

4. Robertet SA

5. Wild Flavors

