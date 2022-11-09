Satellite Communication Market Size Expected to Reach $10.6 Billion with CAGR of 9.4% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Satellite Communication Market Drivers Growing demand for Maritime Satellite Communication

IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Satellite Communication Market is projected to reach $10.6 billion by 2026, progressing at CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2026. The rising demand for various applications such as audio broadcasting and voice communications in end-user industries is analysed to fuel the growth of satellite communication industry. The significant adoption of Direct to home(DTH) in media and entertainment applications is set to positively impact the growth of the market as satellite communication plays a crucial role in the communication in providing the subscribers with the high-quality content. Increase in use of High Throughput Satellite (HTR) and Low Earth Orbit Satellite for high speed broadcasting satellite services, cellular backhaul and other value added services such as video conferencing, VOIP is set to be the major driver for the growth of the market. The rising adoption of satellite telemetry, automatic identification system and Very Small Aperture Terminal markets with improved uplink frequency will drive the market growth.

Key takeaways:

1. Media and Entertainment is set to dominate the satellite communication market owing to the rising demand from a growing population. This is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for the internet and online streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and so on.

2. North America has dominated the market share in 2020, however APAC is analysed to grow at highest rate during the forecast period due to the high implementation of 5G in the mobile broadband technologies.

3. Deployment of 5G, requiring high bandwidth for communication is set to drive the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Mobile satellite services is analysed to hold the highest share in satellite communication market in 2020 at 39.1% majorly attributed to the high number of subscribers. There are majorly deployed in aeronautical, land and maritime services for communication thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

2. Media and Entertainment segment is set to dominate the market in 2020 at 25.9%. The significant rise in usage of services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and so on for entertainment is set to contribute to the growth of the market.

3. North America is analyzed to be the dominant region in 2020 at 37.5%, followed by APAC and Europe. This is mainly attributed to the high adoption of the advanced technologies in the region alongside the large infrastructural development for the implementation of high broadband services

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Satellite Communication industry are -

1. China Satcom

2. AsiaSat

3. Hughes

4. Bharti Airtel

5. Space Star Technology

