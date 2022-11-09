Anisindione Market size is forecast to reach US$ 155 million by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Anisindione Market size is forecast to reach US$ 155 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR 5.08% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anisindione Market size is forecast to reach US$ 155 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR 5.08% during 2021-2026. Anisindione is a man-made anticoagulant that prevents the formation of active procoagulation factors IIX, IX, VII, and II, as well as the anticoagulant proteins S and proteins C, in the liver by slowing down the gamma carboxylation process of vitamin K of precursor proteins. Globally, the rising demand for anisindione as an anticoagulant, in the antithrombotic drugs to aid in reducing thrombus formation is anticipated to raise the growth for the market. Additionally, increasing government investments in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors is estimated to boost the market growth. Moreover, the increasing usage of anisindione in protein hydrolysis and to reduce the frequency of existing thrombi extension and help to avoid thromboembolic complications is projected to boost the anisindione industry in the projected time frame

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Anisindione market highlights the following areas -

1. Europe region dominated the anisindione market due to the huge government investments made in the pharmaceutical industries in emerging economies such as UK, Germany, France, and Italy.

2. Globally, the increasing demand for protein hydrolysis enzymes, owing to its alluring benefits is estimated to drive the growth of the anisindione market in the projected period.

3. The rising usage of oral and injectable drugs for curing and preventing arterial and venous thrombosis will drive up the demand for anisindione and raise the market growth over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Oral Drugs held the largest share in the anisindione market in 2020. During the course of heparin, oral drugs are used to prevent the progression or recurrence of acute deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism. Also, oral drugs are good at preventing venous thromboembolism in individuals having orthopaedic or gynecological surgery, as well as systemic embolization in patients who have had a heart attack, have artificial heart valves, or have chronic atrial fibrillation.

2. Protein Hydrolysis held the largest share in the anisindione market in 2020and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% during 2021-2026. Major growth factors such as the modification and developments of features in food proteins, as well as the reduction in feed costs for protein hydrolysis enzymes, are expected to fuel demand for these enzymes.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Anisindione industry are:

1. Aimpow

2. Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.

3. Santacruz Biotechnology

4. Schering Plough Corp

5. Bayer Schering Pharma

