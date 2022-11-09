Stanford Study Shows Strengthening Democracy Within Reach, via Increasing Social Trust & Decreasing Partisan Animosity

Stanford Study highlights importance & effectiveness of brief interactions. Simply being open & reaching out to people different from us creates lasting change.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Civity ( https://www.civity.org/ ) announced today that a major new study out of Stanford University proves that connecting people across differences can strengthen democracy and reduce polarization.The Strengthening Democracy Challenge (SDC) – the largest social science experiment of its kind – measured several factors related to partisanship and political distrust. The results show that the act of engaging in the simple practice of civity – of seeing humanity in an other – reduces partisan polarization.Civity, a national nonprofit organization, has been working since 2013 to build relationships across difference to transform communities. It supports people working in their communities to build relational infrastructure – the cross-cutting relationships that make communities resilient – and reinforce their capacity to address challenges such as climate change, economic transition, affordable housing, and more.“The Stanford study proves that small, wise interventions can make a big difference, and that people are more open to other people than we might think, especially if they are put into relationship,” said Civity co-founder Palma Strand. “This study also reinforces that social trust is the foundation for reaching across any social divide to reduce disconnection and division. Before this study, researchers had not yet fully connected the story of people feeling disconnected to the partisan divide.”The study asked 32,000 people to engage with 25 interventions – including Civity’s – chosen from a pool of 252 submissions. Interventions could be no more than eight minutes and wererequired to be accessible online for maximum scalability.The SDC found that Civity’s eight-minute digital intervention – Civity Storytelling: Expanding the Pool of People Who Matter: ● Was #1 at increasing social trust● Was #4 at reducing partisan animosity● Was #2 at decreasing social distance – avoiding being near someone of the other party● Was #2 at decreasing opposition to bipartisanship● Reduced support for un-democratic practices● Decreased support for biased evaluation of political facts● Decreased cold feelings towards out-partisans – people from other political partiesCivity Storytelling invites participants to watch a short animated video learning about civity. Participants then watch five brief videos of people sharing what others may miss about them and what community means to them. Finally, participants reflect on the intervention and share something people may miss about them. The Civity intervention does not mention partisan identity or difference, and instead highlights how people are always more than one label.“Ours was one of the only interventions focused on differences generally, rather than specifically on partisan attitudes,” said Civity co-founder Malka Kopell. “It was effective because at its heart democracy is about seeing people of all differences as part of the community. Everyonematters.”Civity generally puts people into one-on-one conversations with an other to share and hear each other’s stories – a process that helps people see each other’s humanity and build trust.“While this intervention did not allow for a two-way conversation, Civity still gave participants the experience of hearing from people across differences and then contemplating the experience of hearing and sharing stories,” Kopell said. “We wanted people watching to see someone they initially considered different from them, but then come to know that person better as they heard their story.”Civity’s intervention was also one of the few in the study based in research and practice. “Our focus is working on the ground with people in communities,” said Strand. “At the same time, the practices we invite people to use in their everyday lives are grounded in a depth of research across academic disciplines.”While Civity’s intervention performed especially well, 23 of the 25 tested had a measurable effect on reducing partisan animosity – further proof that healing our divides is more within reach than we think.Kopell and Strand stress that civity is something we ALL can weave into our everyday lives.“We often see that people are already practicing some form of civity, but don’t have the intentionality,” said Kopell. “Civity helps us be intentional about building relational infrastructure and contributing to strengthening our communities and cultivating the foundation for democracy.”Added Strand, “If this can happen in eight minutes online, imagine what can happen when we face each other in real time!”Strand spoke about Civity’s intervention at the SDC’s conference – Bridging Divides & Strengthening Democracy: From Science to Practice – on Sep 29, 2022.________________________________________Civity, a national nonprofit organization founded in 2013, seeks to build relationships across difference to transform communities. Civity works with people to build the relational infrastructure necessary for communities in which everyone has what they need to thrive, in order to address issues like climate change, economic transition, affordable housing and many others. When we create authentic and positive person-to-person connections across difference, we transform our communities into places where everyone knows that they belong. Learn more at civity.org