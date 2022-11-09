Choose a healthy lifestyle in November with Proscenic's air fryers
Take advantage of Amazon discounts during Black Friday Campaign to get Proscenic's air fryers for a healthy lifestyle saving time and money.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the aid of TurboAir Technology which is 7 times more effective than regular air circulation technology, Proscenic T22 reduces 90% of fats contained in foods. The air fryer offers a 360° Steric Air Circulation that heats the food evenly, increasing the cooking efficiency by 30% while the nutrients are well retained. Subsequently, the foods are given a friable, brown color, making them look mouth-watering. Using the Proscenic APP, you can easily control your air fryer, and schedule and monitor the cooking process; You can also create and share your own recipes or follow the online air fryer recipes with more than 100 menus well prepared for you on the app. The Intelligent SuperDenoise Technology will reduce the common noise by 20% and maintain a low noise level of 48 dB while working. Working in the kitchen is pleasant instead of annoying.
13 cooking functions, which include 11 presets, Preheat, and Keep Warm. The 11 one-touch presets can satisfy you: Fries, Chicken, Steak, Vegetable, Fish, Shrimp, Pizza, Bacon, Onion Rings, Cake, and Toast. The T22 could perform multiple functions at the same time. It can preheat and keep warm before starting to work. The T22 air fryer basket is made from food-safe materials that are BPA and PFOA-free. As it is coated in non-stick Teflon, you can clean it directly in the dishwasher.
Exclusive early Black Friday deal, only from 9th - 20th November, Proscenic offers a huge discount for the T22 Air fryer on Amazon which will help save up to 50% off (Now $70.49 from RRP $129) with the code “ITTT9ZVK”
ABOUT PROSCENIC
Since it was founded in 2013, Proscenic has become a leader in the field of smart home appliances delivering innovative brands with top-of-the-line product quality. It is dedicated to providing global users with the best solutions, products, and services regarding smart home appliances. Proscenic is constantly looking towards the future with plans to launch more products in the global market. With a goal of bringing small home appliances with technological charm to consumers around the world and moving forward firmly towards the vision of "making its smart home appliances the first choice of every family."
Unforgettable Tastes, Made By Proscenic T22 Air Fryer