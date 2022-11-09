Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 294,711 in the last 365 days.

Choose a healthy lifestyle in November with Proscenic's air fryers 

www.amazon.com/Proscenic-T22-Smart-Fryer-Control/dp/B08T769JQD

50% off when use the code “ITTT9ZVK”

Take advantage of Amazon discounts during Black Friday Campaign to get Proscenic's air fryers for a healthy lifestyle saving time and money. 

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the aid of TurboAir Technology which is 7 times more effective than regular air circulation technology, Proscenic T22 reduces 90% of fats contained in foods. The air fryer offers a 360° Steric Air Circulation that heats the food evenly, increasing the cooking efficiency by 30% while the nutrients are well retained. Subsequently, the foods are given a friable, brown color, making them look mouth-watering. Using the Proscenic APP, you can easily control your air fryer, and schedule and monitor the cooking process; You can also create and share your own recipes or follow the online air fryer recipes with more than 100 menus well prepared for you on the app. The Intelligent SuperDenoise Technology will reduce the common noise by 20% and maintain a low noise level of 48 dB while working. Working in the kitchen is pleasant instead of annoying.


13 cooking functions, which include 11 presets, Preheat, and Keep Warm. The 11 one-touch presets can satisfy you: Fries, Chicken, Steak, Vegetable, Fish, Shrimp, Pizza, Bacon, Onion Rings, Cake, and Toast. The T22 could perform multiple functions at the same time. It can preheat and keep warm before starting to work. The T22 air fryer basket is made from food-safe materials that are BPA and PFOA-free. As it is coated in non-stick Teflon, you can clean it directly in the dishwasher.


Exclusive early Black Friday deal, only from 9th - 20th November, Proscenic offers a huge discount for the T22 Air fryer on Amazon which will help save up to 50% off (Now $70.49 from RRP $129) with the code “ITTT9ZVK”

ABOUT PROSCENIC
Since it was founded in 2013, Proscenic has become a leader in the field of smart home appliances delivering innovative brands with top-of-the-line product quality. It is dedicated to providing global users with the best solutions, products, and services regarding smart home appliances. Proscenic is constantly looking towards the future with plans to launch more products in the global market. With a goal of bringing small home appliances with technological charm to consumers around the world and moving forward firmly towards the vision of "making its smart home appliances the first choice of every family."

Prim Attiwanitchakul
Proscenic
pr@proscenic.com

Unforgettable Tastes, Made By Proscenic T22 Air Fryer

You just read:

Choose a healthy lifestyle in November with Proscenic's air fryers 

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.