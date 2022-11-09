Submit Release
YouHodler Trims Lending Rates For All Cryptocurrencies

This chart highlights the new, reduced rates for YouHodler's cryptocurrency lending feature.

FinTech platform YouHodler is officially reducing rates on crypto-backed loan offerings to help clients in bear market.

“In a world where lending rates remain stagnant or even increasing in some cases, YouHodler wanted to provide some relief.”
— Ilya Volkov
LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe-based FinTech platform YouHodler announced it’s cutting key lending rates and loan fees on all cryptocurrencies.

The move is seen as an attempt to revive credit demand and stimulate the crypto economy currently battling selling pressure.

With the exception of the coins listed in the table below, YouHodler is decreasing the lending rate on all coins from 20% to 11%. A select number of special coins will experience an even greater decrease in lending rates of 2 - 6% APR. Furthermore, all daily loan fees will be adjusted to at least $0.01.

YouHodler clients can open loans anywhere from one to 364 days with loan-to-value ratios as high as 90%.

YouHodler CEO Ilya Volkov stated that “In a world where lending rates remain stagnant or even increasing in some cases, YouHodler wanted to provide some relief. The goal here is to offer more attractive lending options for our clients who want instant access to fiat currency without having to sell their crypto assets in this current bear market.”

YouHodler added that while lending rates will decrease, interest rates for the platform’s popular yield accounts will stay the same. Even while various other centralized finance (CeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms continue to lower rates.

Lastly, the platform’s “Turbocharge” feature gets an upgrade as well - 0% fee for 30 days BTC and ETH-backed “turbocharged” loans” (available for a limited time on the web application only).

About YouHodler
YouHodler is a multi-faced FinTech platform featuring crypto-backed loans, crypto savings accounts, innovative crypto multiplication engines, and universal currency exchange. YouHodler’s wallet is uniquely designed for the “active HODLers” of the world that want to put their crypto portfolio to use aside from simple HODLing and trading. The platform is progressive enough for experts while also user-friendly and accessible for those just starting in crypto.
To learn more about YouHodler visit https://www.youhodler.com/

