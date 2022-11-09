Spooky Kisses Haunts Now Available on Prime Video in the United States and United Kingdom

The show is slated to be the ultimate, spooky entertainment for Halloween enthusiasts around the world.

PITTSFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creators of Spooky Kisses Haunts are pleased to announce that the show’s Season1, Episode1 is now available on Prime Video as part of the Prime Video Direct content submission portal in the United States and United Kingdom.Spooky Kisses Haunts, a new docu-reality TV show produced by MadLab Entertainment Group , is Halloween-focused and offers unique insights into the fascinating world of Halloween haunted attractions, along with behind-the-scenes interviews with staff and actors. Spooky Kisses Haunts is shot in a unique documentary/actuality format with an on-camera host/comedian, aka ‘Spooky Kisses.’Recently, the creators of the show, Husband-and-Wife production team, R.J Perry and Beverly Thomas, officially launched Season1, Episode1, Haunted Overload, on Prime Video in the US and UK. Haunted Overload is a masterpiece haunted attraction and winner of ABC's The Great Halloween Fright Night, located in Lee, New Hampshire. It is the brainchild of artist Eric Lowther and has become a wooded landscape of uniquely original 'spooky' art and a worldwide pilgrimage for Halloween enthusiasts seeking their yearly fill of thrills and scares.Director of Spooky Kisses Haunts, R.J. Perry says, “This is just incredible for us, to have our first episode of the series available on Prime Video. It's a real thrill, as just a year ago we were shooting demo reels with an iPhone. Although I worked in TV before and have extensive filming and editing experience, I had been away from the industry for some time. However, my wife 'Spooky Kisses,' really pushed me to get focused with this project, so I invested a great deal in new cameras and editing equipment required for location filming. This is a very exciting time for us, and we owe a lot to the Haunt owners, actors, and crew at the attractions we have filmed. They are extremely supportive of what we are trying to accomplish."Host of the show, ‘Spooky Kisses,’ says, “I feel so lucky to be able to shine a light on the Haunt industry. These people work tirelessly and live for their craft. I love meeting and interviewing the scare actors the most - they are so much fun. We are currently in the middle of a 26-day filming tour of 14 Halloween haunted attractions on the east coast for the next series of shows and, I can tell you, I'm having the time of my life doing this."For more information about Spooky Kisses Haunts, please visit https://spookykisseshaunts.com/ About MadLab Entertainment GroupMadLab Entertainment Group was founded by Producer, Rich Perry, who is the creator of Two Wheels 2 Anywhere, a TV travel show for bikers, and Master Mind Audio, LLC, a production sound company that specialized in media duplication, digital mastering, and CD-ROM/DVD authoring/replication to independent record labels and studios in the greater Boston area.