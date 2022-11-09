Curtis C. Osborne Donates to the Roadway Safety Foundation
Attorney and injury lawyer, Curtis C. Osborne generously donated to the Roadway Safety Foundation to help coordinate highway and road safety.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent attorney, Curtis C. Osborne has once more demonstrated his philanthropic efforts in support of the Roadway Safety Foundation (RSF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational and charitable organization focused on setting the groundwork for partnerships between federal, state, and private sectors. These partnerships are meant to reduce fatalities and injuries related to roadway conditions.
“It is an honor to support this well-reputed organization that is recognized for its role in significantly reducing injuries and wrongful deaths that occur on the road,” says Curtis Osborne, an attorney specializing in injury law at Osborne Law firm. “The safety initiatives by RSF have greatly impacted the lives of passengers on the road. We must continue moving forward to ensure accidents and serious injuries are prevented.”
Launched in 1995 by the American Highway Users Alliance, RSF aims to diminish the severity and frequency of motor vehicle crashes, fatalities, and road-related incidents through the improvement of the environment and roadway systems. The predecessor to RSF, Automotive Safety Foundation which dates back to 1937, was established by automobile and allied industries to coordinate highway safety activities and place the industry effort on a permanent solution.
Curtis C. Osborne established Osborne Law Firm, P.C., and has worked diligently for over two decades to represent injured parties in litigation resulting from vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and premises liability. Mr. Osborne is a member of the American Association for Justice, North Carolina Advocates for Justice, South Carolina Association for Justice, and the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association.
He was a member of the Trial Lawyers Association of the District of Columbia from 2002 to 2005, and he is currently a member of the National Bar Association, as well as the Mecklenburg County Bar Association. Osborne is licensed to practice law in Georgia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
To support the Roadway Safety Foundation, please visit https://www.roadwaysafety.org/
For more news and information on Curtis Osborne, please visit his website at https://www.osborneinjury.com
