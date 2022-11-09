Music By Masses Launches First-Ever Music Competition Platform
The platform aims to connect undiscovered musicians and listeners to build their fan base
At Music By Masses, our mission is to create the industry of tomorrow – one that’s fair for musicians and fans alike”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music By Masses has launched a mobile app platform that is revolutionizing the music industry by connecting undiscovered musicians with fans to promote their tracks and increase their following, announces its unique mobile music competition where artists can gain fans and win cash prizes for uploading their music and obtaining fan votes.
— Manley Feinberg III, CEO, and Co-Founder of Music By Masses.
The startup was created in 2020 by two college students, Manley Feinberg III and Gabriel Torres, who saw the need for a platform specifically created for striving musicians to be discovered and achieve their visions as artists.
“At Music By Masses, our mission is to create the industry of tomorrow – one that’s fair for musicians and fans alike,” said Manley Feinberg III, CEO, and Co-Founder of Music By Masses.
The music industry is a saturated market with many barriers to entry, especially for a new artist with no following or important connections. Artists share their music with the world in hopes of making it big, yet they struggle to find an audience. Even when found, Labels have too much overhead, and artists end up paying for it. Emerging artists don't have a viable way to raise money or stimulate growth for their brands in today’s landscape.
Music By Masses aims to create a music ecosystem that puts the artist first by expediting discovery and creating a platform that will truly transform the music industry as we know it.
The Music By Masses platform is available for download on Apple iOS and Google Play for Android.
For more information, visit https://musicbymasses.com.
About Music By Masses
Founded in February 2020, Music By Masses is a platform created for undiscovered musicians to break into the industry and reach new listeners. The company launched a music competition mobile app that rewards artists for sharing their music and obtaining votes from fans. For more information, visit https://musicbymasses.com and follow along on Instagram @music.by.masses
