ITALIAN SHOE BRAND FROM MILAN ITALY, MICHELE LOPRIORE, DEBUTS FIRST WEST COAST RETAIL STORE AT WESTFIELD CENTURY CITY

Italian Shoe Brand from Milan Italy, Michele Lopriore, Opens Their First West Coast Retail Store at Westfield Century City, in Los Angeles, California
Opening a retail store in Los Angeles has been our business goal for many years. I've been searching for the right location for awhile, so when this opportunity came up, we made it happen.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michele Lopriore, the beloved luxury footwear retailer from Milan, Italy, is opening its first west coast retail store at the Westfield shopping center in Century City this November 2022. This marks the brand’s 9th US location and 13th internationally, with locations across the United States and Italy.
Inspired by the first Michele Lopriore store that began in Milan in 1986, the design of the Los Angeles store evokes the brand’s ode to their chic Italian heritage. The new 1,500-square-foot space offers customers an updated shopping experience, including a new store design concept, as well as a curated selection of popular, on-trend footwear and leather handbags.
The new Los Angeles store is rolling out the new Autunno Inverno 2022 -2023 collection which makes its US debut this fall in time for the holidays available in-store and online. The retro-inspired collection features ankle boots, tall boots, and platform moccasins ranging from $350 - $495 and available in sizes US 5 - 11.
The store is located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd Suite 1955, on the ground floor, next to Bloomingdales, at Westfield Century City, and open Monday through Saturday from 10 am-9 pm, and Sunday from 11 am-8 pm.
ABOUT MICHELE LOPRIORE
Established in 1986 by Michele Lopriore, the Italian headquartered and family-owned business is currently overseen by their second-generation, oldest son Mike Lopriore, as the company’s CEO. Michele started his business over thirty years ago by selling shoes at an outdoor “Mercato” in Milan, where his overwhelming success, natural salesmanship, and passion for footwear launched him to consequently open his namesake store at Piazza Cadorna, Milan in less than a year. Blending an innate sense of style with the meticulous traditions of Italian shoemaking, Michele launched his namesake brand, gradually building it with a dedication to quality and timeless fashion while providing unconventional designs of ultra-feminine appeal.
With four international freestanding boutiques and nine US locations, including four in Miami, which includes the flagship store in Miami's Brickell City Center, and another location in the prestigious Aventura Mall, the brand consequently opened additional stores in World Trade Center in New York City, Chicago’s 900 North Michigan & North Bridge Mall, and Boston’s Huntington Ave to resounding success. Michele Lopriore made its west coast debut in Los Angeles’ iconic Westfield Century City in November 2022 and will soon be opening in Atlanta in December 2022 The brand’s success is attributed to offering consumers luxurious Italian leather goods at reasonable prices. Visit www.michelelopriore.com to view the latest collection.
