TRANONT BUILDS THREE HOMES FOR FAMILIES IN TIJUANA
Tranont built three homes for families in poverty in Tijuana as part of the Lift Where You Live foundation
Nearly 50 employees, direct sellers, and family members spent two days building homes alongside the three recipient families.
Expedition funded through Lift Where You Live FoundationLEHI, UT, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tranont, a leader in high-quality health products, recently completed a charitable expedition to fund and build three homes for families living in poverty in Tijuana.
Through the company’s charitable foundation, Lift Where You Live, and in partnership with Project Mercy Baja, nearly 50 Tranont employees, direct sellers, and family members spent two days building the homes alongside the recipients. Lift Where You Live funded the building materials for the project, and each recipient family saved up to buy the land where the homes were built. As part of the program, recipients also volunteer to build other homes in the area.
“It’s exhausting but so rewarding to see how we are changing daily life for these families. Not only do they finally have a clean, comfortable place to live and raise their children, but they’re also paying it forward. That’s why we do what we do—change life for good through better health and better communities,” said Chief Operating Officer and Tranont Owner Russ Losee.
Lift Where You Live organizes monthly projects to support education and reduce economic suffering. In addition, Tranont direct sellers organize local efforts, such as food drives and fundraisers for local nonprofits. To learn more about Lift Where You Live, visit tranont.com.
About Tranont
Tranont is a health company that combines high-quality, clean products, wealth education, and entrepreneurial opportunity to change life for good. Aimed at impacting one billion lives, the Utah-based company was founded in 2003 and operates in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Lift Where You Live is the company’s charitable foundation dedicated to improving communities by supporting education and reducing economic suffering. For more information, visit Tranont.com.
