Wendy Parker Barsell Named as FlaSEIA’s Executive Director

Wendy Parker Barsell has been named executive director of the Florida Solar Energy Industries Association (FlaSEIA).

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parker Barsell brings a wealth of experience managing associations, including fourteen years as executive director of the Florida Swimming Pool Association (FSPA), where she transformed the organization from a regional arm of a national group to a fully independent organization with full-time staff working on government relations, events, building codes, regulations, and education. She has also supported FlaSEIA for the last ten years in a variety of roles supporting administration, membership, and events. Her knowledge of Florida regulatory issues will be critical to ensuring the advancement of solar energy across the state of Florida.

Parker Barsell joins a successful and growing trade association that represents one of the largest and fastest growing solar energy states. FlaSEIA helped build the foundation for the Florida solar market as it is known today. Key wins include passing the sales tax and use tax exemption on solar energy equipment in 1997, passing net metering in 2008, defeating Amendment 1 in 2016, defending net metering at the PSC in 2020, and most recently celebrating Gov. DeSantis’ veto of HB741.

Parker Barsell is leading the Florida solar industry, at a time when it is building more solar than ever before. The Florida solar market is on track to surpass 1,000 megawatts (MW) installed in 2022 alone with significant growth ahead. 1,000 MW is enough to power approximately 160,000 Florida homes.

“Wendy possesses the experience and leadership skills to lead the Florida solar industry as it experiences unprecedented growth,” said FlaSEIA Board President Ben Millar. “Her enthusiasm for the solar industry and lifelong love of the state of Florida make her an ideal fit for FlaSEIA. The Florida solar industry is lucky to have Wendy leading the charge.”

“I am inspired to lead the Florida Solar Energy Industries Association,” Parker Barsell said. “I look forward to working with all stakeholders in the Florida solar industry, including contractors, distributors, developers, financiers, and manufacturers. I am also keen to work closely with state and local officials to build consensus and create practical solutions for the solar industry.”

About Florida Solar Energy Industries Association (FlaSEIA)

The Florida Solar Energy Industries Association (FlaSEIA) is a non-profit trade association. Since 1977, we have been dedicated to protecting and promoting the interests of the solar energy industry in Florida. This longevity, along with stringent contractor licensure and system certification standards, is largely responsible for consumer confidence and industry growth. Upholding the highest ethical standards, our professional members exemplify quality, safety, and performance. More than 450,000 solar installations across the state exhibit our members’ commitment to making solar Florida’s natural energy choice.