Lamar K Is Out With A Brand New Single ‘’LA CAPITALE’’

Lamar K is back with a new Italo-american club banger ‘’LA CAPITALE’’, were she showcases her rap skills in both languages.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, STATI UNITI, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Trasmetto dalla capitale, drama, marchio, bands! I’m a ten let’s make it easy tell me what’s the plan!", the official video clip was filmed in Rome, Italy and The song were released October 30, 2022 on all digital platforms. Recently, Lamar has been making a buzz in the music industry and fans believe Drake has dissed her in his new album. "She a ten trying to rap, it’s good on mute", "Backoutsideboyz".

Lamar, stage name of Bahija Lakoismi, an artist with multiple talents. Born in 1995, she is internationally famous as a singer, Rapper, producer, music writer and model.

From Moroccan origins, since she was a child she shows an innate ability to combine the characteristic musical styles of North Africa that allowed her today to have an edge when she records in the studio. Arriving to Milan too young, she graduated in mathematical sciences and later attended the faculty of electronic engineering, a course of study that always gives her support when she finds herself wearing the mask of a music producer. In the meantime, however, a strong inclination to singing continues to shine through, which spurs her to take private music lessons with the aim of maturing her skills.

Over time a personality with multiple facets is forging, the elegance, the exotic soul and a singular timbre have made her irresistible, on the other hand the strong and vigorous character, distinctive of a gangster who populate her homeland, she has made it unstoppable to the point of becoming the “Queen of the road”.

LAMAR : ‘’GANGSTERS ARE BORN NOT MADE’’

