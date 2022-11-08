Submit Release
Pool Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- COVINGTON, La., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that Peter D. Arvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Melanie M. Hart, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • Deutsche Bank Consumer Conference at the Deutsche Bank Center in New York, NY. The presentation will occur on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.  

  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. The presentation will occur on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 2:00 PM Central Time and will be in a ‘fireside chat’ format consisting of a short presentation followed by Q&A.

Informational materials used during the conferences will be posted on POOLCORP’s website on the morning of the conference.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 415 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

