Fullerton Ford Orange County Honors Veterans/Active Military During November, with a $5 Oil Change
Veteran-Owned Dealership Gives Back to Local Veterans/Active Military
Thank you for your service. We understand that our freedom is not free. It is because of you, the brave women and men in uniform, that we can enjoy this great country’s way of life and freedoms.”FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Putting your life on the line to serve your country is among the callings few rises to meet. A former decorated U.S. marine veteran, Abraham Razick, owner of Fullerton Ford Orange County, is constantly looking for ways to honor and give back to those who serve our country.
— Abraham Razick
During November, Fullerton Ford Orange County is honoring fellow veterans and active-duty military personnel with a $5 oil change for Ford trucks, cars, and diesel vehicles – regardless of where the vehicle was purchased. Also, the oil change does not need to occur in November; it can be scheduled at a later date, so long as the appointment is scheduled online during November.
“This is just a token to say thank you for your service,” said Razick. “We understand that our freedom is not free. It is because of you, the brave women and men in uniform, that we can enjoy this great country’s way of life and freedom. God bless you, and God bless the United States of America.”
Razick was named a Notable Military Veteran by Automotive News in 2021, the nation’s leading newspaper covering the automotive industry. Now 46, he was also named a “40 under 40” by Automotive News in 2016. During his four years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps, Razick was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal twice, plus a certificate of commendation. He had planned a career in law enforcement, but a summer job in Chicago at a dealership launched his automotive career, which now spans more than two decades. As the son of a United States immigrant, and from humble beginnings, his vision for Fullerton Ford Orange County is to be a beacon of light to show the community and other veterans that the American dream is still alive.
Fullerton Ford Orange County is located at 700 West Commonwealth Avenue in Fullerton. Veterans and active-duty military personnel who want to take advantage of the oil change offer may schedule an appointment online at www.GoServiceXP.com. This offer is valid through November 30, 2022.
CONTACT
Kelly Halbeisen
Kelly.h@fullertonfordoc.com
(714) 930-4000
Kelly Halbeisen
Fullerton Ford Orange County
+1 714-930-4000
email us here