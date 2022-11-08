View Announces Q3 Results and Reaffirms 2022 Full Year Guidance; Completes $200M Financing

/EIN News/ -- Q3 2022 Financial Highlights



Third quarter revenue of $24 million grew 46% q/q compared to $16 million in Q2 2022 and grew 26% y/y compared to $19 million for the same period in 2021

Year-to-date revenues of $57 million represent 25% y/y growth compared to $46 million for the same period in 2021 and year-to-date cost of revenue declined by 6% y/y compared to the same period in 2021

Revenue growth, cost reduction initiatives and working capital management significantly improved cash used in operations from $82 million in Q2 2022 to $51 million in Q3 2022, in line with management’s expectations for improving cash burn in 2H 2022

Management reaffirms full year 2022 revenue guidance of $100 million to $110 million

Key Announcements

View is seeing acceleration in customer interest following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 which includes a 30% to 50% Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for smart windows

View completed $200 million financing through the sale of convertible senior notes to support the Company’s continued growth and path to profitability

The investment was led by RXR-affiliated investment vehicles, with participation from USAA Real Estate, Anson Funds, and the Environmental Strategies Group of BNP Paribas Asset Management

Scott Rechler, Chairman and CEO of RXR, has joined View’s Board of Directors

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW) (“View” or the “Company”), a leader in smart building platforms and technologies, today announced financial results for Q3 2022.

“I am proud of the View team and what we have accomplished together building great products and serving our customers well to drive transformation in the real estate industry,” said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, CEO of View. “With proven products installed in 100 million square feet of buildings and market leading customers, we are excited about the next stage of our journey. We have in place the manufacturing capacity, operational infrastructure, and capital to support our growth and execute on our profitability milestones.”

Q3 2022 Results

Q3 2022 revenue of $24 million represents a 26% year-over-year increase from Q3 2021, due to growth across all product lines, including Smart Glass, Smart Building Platform and Smart Building Technologies. Year-to-date revenue of $57 million represents a 25% year-over-year increase.

Q3 2022 cost of revenues of $49 million represents a 5% year-over-year decrease from Q3 2021. The decrease in cost of revenues was primarily driven by a decrease in new contract loss accruals, recently implemented cost savings initiatives and improved inventory management, partially offset by higher costs associated with increased Smart Building Platform revenues and higher production requirements. Year-to-date cost of revenue declined by 6% y/y compared to the same period in 2021. Cost of revenues continue to decrease as a percentage of revenues, reflecting the benefit of growing revenues over the Company’s fixed costs.

View incurred $16 million in Research and Development (“R&D”) expenses in Q3 2022, a decrease of 57% from Q3 2021. The decrease in R&D expenses was primarily driven by a reduction in depreciation expense following a one-time charge in Q3 2021 of $14 million, completion of R&D projects and cost savings initiatives.

View incurred $41 million in Selling, General and Administrative (“SG&A”) expenses, an increase of 8% from Q3 2021, primarily due to an increase in non-cash Employee Stock Based Compensation expense. Other spending in SG&A was held relatively flat compared to the year prior.

$200 million Convertible Notes

On October 27th, View announced it raised $200 million in Convertible Senior Notes to support the Company’s continued growth and path to profitability. The investment was led by RXR-affiliated investment vehicles, with participation from USAA Real Estate, Anson Funds, and the Environmental Strategies Group of BNP Paribas Asset Management, as well as other new and existing investors.

This investment by leading real estate developers and operators represents an endorsement of View’s leadership position and vision for transforming real estate into more sustainable, healthier, and smarter infrastructure built to better serve users.

Investment Tax Credit

In August, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 was signed into law and included smart windows under Section 48 ITC, which provides a tax credit similar to solar, wind and storage. This is a major inflection point for the industry and is intended to accelerate deployment of smart windows.

View Smart Windows are expected to qualify for a 30% to 50% tax credit. The Company expects ITC to bring smart windows to cost parity with conventional windows and be the catalyst to drive mass adoption of smart windows.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

With continued execution and momentum year-to-date, the Company reaffirms full year 2022 revenues in the range of $100 million to $110 million, driven by volume growth, strong ASPs, and continued traction with Smart Building Platform and Smart Building Technologies products.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

View will host a conference call to discuss its results on November 8th, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the View Investor Relations website at https://investors.view.com, along with the Company's earnings press release.

The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-877-524-8416 (1-412-902-1028 for non-U.S. callers). Callers should ask to join the View, Inc. call. A replay of the conference call will be available for 1 week after the call, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the View Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-877-660-6853 (1-201-612-7415 for non-U.S. callers). The replay access code is 13734266.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and certain materials View files with the SEC, as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by View, other than statements of historical fact, contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, projections, and management’s beliefs, that are subject to change. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be achieved; these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond View’s control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. View’s business is subject to a number of risks, which are described more fully in View’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. View undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Financial Information; Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial information and data that was not prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures, and other measures that are calculated using such non-GAAP measures, are an addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company presents these non-GAAP amounts because management believes they provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to View’s financial condition and results of operations, and they assist management and investors in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. View’s management uses these non-GAAP measures for trend analyses, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. View believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating operating results and trends in and in comparing View’s financial measures with those of other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. View’s management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore View’s non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliations from GAAP to non-GAAP results are included in the financial statements contained in this release.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to outdoor conditions, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View’s products are installed in offices, apartments, airports, hotels, and educational facilities. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

For further information:

Investors:

Samuel Meehan

View, Inc.

IR@View.com

408-493-1358

VIEW, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 23,762 $ 18,884 $ 57,090 $ 45,579 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 49,126 51,828 129,219 137,617 Research and development 15,554 36,314 56,157 73,924 Selling, general, and administrative 41,174 38,210 124,888 94,543 Total costs and expenses 105,854 126,352 310,264 306,084 Loss from operations (82,092 ) (107,468 ) (253,174 ) (260,505 ) Interest and other expense (income), net Interest expense, net 58 287 324 5,906 Other expense (income), net 118 (100 ) 259 6,320 Gain on fair value change, net (226 ) (13,078 ) (6,511 ) (18,426 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 10,018 Interest and other (income) expense, net (50 ) (12,891 ) (5,928 ) 3,818 Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes (82,042 ) (94,577 ) (247,246 ) (264,323 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 23 (425 ) 77 (416 ) Net and comprehensive loss $ (82,065 ) $ (94,152 ) $ (247,323 ) $ (263,907 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (1.15 ) $ (1.64 ) Weighted-average shares used in calculation of net loss per share, basic and diluted 214,775,043 212,154,820 214,422,143 160,497,517





VIEW, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,272 $ 281,081 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 23,934 30,605 Inventories 17,852 10,267 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,529 21,579 Total current assets 127,587 343,532 Property and equipment, net 262,549 268,401 Restricted cash 16,444 16,462 Right-of-use assets 19,167 21,178 Other assets 27,186 29,493 Total assets $ 452,933 $ 679,066 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,232 $ 24,186 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 54,782 59,456 Accrued compensation 11,430 9,508 Deferred revenue 7,677 11,460 Total current liabilities 89,121 104,610 Debt, non-current 13,225 13,960 Sponsor earn-out liability 1,260 7,624 Lease liabilities 20,485 22,997 Other liabilities 41,068 50,537 Total liabilities 165,159 199,728 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 22 22 Additional paid-in capital 2,792,406 2,736,647 Accumulated deficit (2,504,654 ) (2,257,331 ) Total stockholders’ equity 287,774 479,338 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 452,933 $ 679,066





VIEW, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (247,323 ) $ (263,907 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,797 35,200 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 10,018 Gain on fair value change, net (6,511 ) (18,426 ) Stock-based compensation 58,835 55,207 Other 1,008 1,524 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (28,007 ) (8,360 ) Net cash used in operating activities (204,201 ) (188,744 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (14,396 ) (15,419 ) Disbursement under loan receivable (5,160 ) — Acquisition, net of cash acquired — (4,938 ) Net cash used in investing activities (19,556 ) (20,357 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of revolving debt facility — (257,454 ) Repayment of other debt obligations (735 ) — Payments of obligations under finance leases (400 ) (520 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options — 403 Proceeds from reverse recapitalization and PIPE financing — 815,184 Payment of transaction costs related to reverse recapitalization — (41,655 ) Taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards (3,076 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,211 ) 515,958 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (227,968 ) 306,857 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 297,543 74,693 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 69,575 $ 381,550 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 55 $ 19,366 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Payables and accrued liabilities related to purchases of property and equipment $ 1,569 $ 2,749 Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock $ — $ 1,812,678 Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants to common stock warrants $ — $ 7,267 Common stock issued in exchange for services associated with the reverse recapitalization $ — $ 7,500 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units $ 6,651 $ 539





VIEW, INC.

Selected Financials and Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

(unaudited)

(in thousands)