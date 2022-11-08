Mobile Edge Helps Travelers Protect Their Tech Wherever The Holidays May Take Them
Feature-Rich Backpacks for Students, Gamers, and Road Warriors
For more than twenty years, our design and manufacturing teams have been working with customers of all ages to innovate the kinds of features, functions, and fashion they desire.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With plenty of versatile, full-featured laptop and gaming backpacks in stock, Mobile Edge gives holiday travelers peace of mind. Students, gamers, professionals, and commuters can rest easy; their valuable tech is protected and organized wherever their holidays take them.
“If there’s a special style or feature somebody is looking for in a laptop or gaming backpack, chances are they’ll find it with Mobile Edge,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “For more than twenty years, our design and manufacturing teams have been working with customers of all ages and at all stages of life to innovate the kinds of features, functions, and fashion they desire.”
Top Tech Carrying Solutions for Travelers
Mobile Edge’s Express Backpack 2.0 sports a sleek look that combines black with a variety of vibrant trim colors. Designed with user comfort and roomy storage in mind, it’s an ideal choice for students and young professionals. Fitting laptops up to 16 inches, it also features an integrated tablet pocket plus storage for books, files, and accessories.
Another favorite of students and young professionals is the lightweight, durable, no-nonsense SmartPack Backpack. The SmartPack fits laptops up to 16 inches, plus has sections for a tablet and files. Comfort features include a padded back panel, thick shoulder straps, and a carrying handle. It comes in eight colors: black, carbon, charcoal, crimson red, royal blue, silver, teal, and wheat.
At just over two pounds, Mobile Edge’s new Commuter Backpack is perfect for road warriors looking for style and versatility. The Commuter may be lightweight, but its scratch-resistant, water-repellent fabric withstands rigorous use and activity. Three main compartments hold up to a 15-inch laptop, mobile devices, accessories, and files.
With Mobile Edge’s ScanFast™ Backpack 2.0, frequent flyers won’t have to remove their laptops to get through security checkpoints. This backpack fits laptops up to 17 inches with plenty of additional room for mobile devices and accessories. It’s also part of the Mobile Edge ECO Collection. The corn-based material it’s made from requires 30% less energy to manufacture, reducing greenhouse emissions compared to synthetic materials.
For gamers, the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack includes dedicated storage for laptops, gaming consoles, and mobile devices. It comes in three versions, each offering a distinctive look and the same storage functionality.
Also for gamers, CORE Gaming’s Tactical Backpack, a TWICE VIP Award winner, takes a beating so valuable gaming tech doesn’t. It features customizable storage for gaming laptops, consoles, mobile devices, accessories, and personal items. Made from the same ballistic nylon used in flak jackets, this backpack also features a water-resistant, tear-proof, hideaway rain cover.
Both the CORE Gaming Backpack and Tactical Backpack feature interior sections pre-wired for mobile power, so gear can be charged while inside. Each also features an external USB port for plugging in practically any USB device.
Mobile Power & Charging Options
Travelers can keep their mobile devices and tablets charged with the 10,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank. This airplane-friendly, ultra-slim power pack is ideal for charging tablets, smartphones, and smaller USB devices.
For laptops and other power-hungry devices, travelers can rely on the 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank. With 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank spend less time plugged in! Engineered with Power Delivery (PD) and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, this slim portable power bank is the ultimate backup power source for all your mobile devices.
Perfect for hotel or dorm rooms, the USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB power station. With 50 watts of power, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously at blazing-fast speeds.
The 10W Wireless Fast Charging Stand delivers two times the power of a standard wireless charger. When a Qi-enabled device is placed against the upright pad, it starts charging on contact.
Buy With Confidence
All Mobile Edge protective cases, backpacks, and messenger bags come with a 100% Limited Lifetime Warranty and a 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable, and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
